During the recent 2023 annual meeting of the Western Governors Association (WGA), Colorado Governor Jared Polis released the Special Report for his WGA Chair Initiative, “The Heat Beneath Our Feet,” which generated recommendations for accelerating the development and deployment of geothermal energy in the West.
According a summary by WGA staff, “The potential of geothermal energy in the West is vast and offers significant advantages and benefits in efforts to expand the portfolio of renewable energy resources. Advances in technology and increased interest in developing domestic sources of low-cost, reliable, clean energy have brought greater attention to the energy potential of the heat beneath our feet.”
Polis commented, “The Heat Beneath Our Feet research and recommendations is further positioning Colorado and the West as a leader in geothermal energy.
“I appreciate all the Western governors, participants, and community members who worked on this initiative and helped explore the heat beneath our feet.”
Polis, the current Chair of the Western Governors’ Association (WGA), launched The Heat Beneath Our Feet initiative in 2022 to examine opportunities for and barriers to the accelerated development and deployment of geothermal energy technologies.
After what was described as “a rigorous stakeholder process that included four workshops, six tours, a public survey, and a webinar series,” those guiding the Polish initiative “generated recommendations for increasing the development and deployment of geothermal energy in the West.”
Included in the study are recommendations for:
- Improving resource assessment and data collection
- Mitigating risk in drilling and exploration
- Optimizing permitting and improve regulatory certainty
- Expanding funding opportunities
- Implementing incentives for consumer adoption
- Developing a workforce and contractor ecosystem
- Increasing awareness and education to develop geothermal markets
"The Heat Beneath Our Feet" can be studied in detail here: (https://westgov.org/images/editor/2023_HBOF_Initiative_Report_2.pdf ),
The WGA stud included one reference to a study undertaken in Oklahoma, reporting:
"As part of DOE’s (Department of Energy’s) Wells of Opportunity program, researchers at the University of Oklahoma were awarded $1.7 million in 2022 to repurpose abandoned oil and gas wells for geothermal energy. The project uses four hydrocarbon wells to produce geothermal energy for an elementary and middle school in nearby Tuttle. The benefit from recycling existing oil and gas well infrastructure is expected to create considerable savings for the schools.
"Retired oil wells may give Oklahoma significant advantage in developing geothermal assets, given the risk, cost, and environmental impact of drilling geothermal wells is significantly reduced by utilizing retired or abandoned infrastructure. Of the many retired wells in Oklahoma, a large number are believed to be viable for geothermal energy and in many cases, are located near schools, farms, factories, and other structures that could be beneficiaries of the energy produced."
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel compiled this story from several different parts of a recent email and press release summary transmitted by the communications staff for the Western Governors Association.
