Oklahoma City, OK (73106)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms. High 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 54F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.