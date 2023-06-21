Verizon announced Wednesday that it will expand its 5G ultra-wideband technology to additional parts of rural Oklahoma.
5G ultra brings power and performance on the scale of broadband internet.
Mike Fina Oklahoma Municipal League Executive Director says, " Expanding 5G service into more communities will greatly benefit folks in every corner of Oklahoma, as it represents a major step forward in our efforts to build a truly connected state...the technology will not only bring faster speeds and more reliable connectivity, but expanding 5G service into the more rural areas of Oklahoma will unlock new opportunities for innovation and economic growth for residents and visitors across our great state."
This connectivity enables creative advances in communities that have been in need of 5G services to effectively operate city and community services that are vital for public safety.
For the private consumer Verizon's expansion means that new ideas for creativity and business go to the next level.
An important aspect is that local communications networks will have a reliable high-speed connection. Millions of people everyday use video on smartphones to create content that in today's world is the spine of business and it is dependent on social media platforms to host that content to tell stories and inform the public.
Recently Lawton, Chickasha, Pryor, Rush Springs, Dibble, and Geronimo all got the boosted 5G in order to better serve the communications needs in those cities.
Bizvibe.com has Verizon ranked as the 2nd best 5G provider to invest in and digital trends has Verizon ranked as the top 5G service provider in the U.S.
Verizon was founded in 2000 and now has 2,330 locations. It operates a national 4G LTE network that covers 99% of the U.S and has tied or won the root metrics of Root Score Reports.
