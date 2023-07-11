The Postal Service has announced the launch of its new shipping option USPS Ground Advantage a simple, reliable, and more affordable way to ship packages in two-to-five business days across the continental United States.
US Postmaster Louis DeJoy said, " USPS Ground Advantage is a game changer-for our customers, the industry and USPS by efficiently integrating our ground transportation model to magnificence of our last mile delivery operations, we can now offer the most compelling ground shipping offering in the market...with USPS Ground Advantage, we are ready to compete for an increased share of growing package business."
The new service gives America's businesses and the public a new ground shipping option that leverages USPS' unparalleled last-mile delivery route system.
It also improves the integrated mail and package logistics network. Ground Advantage is retiring three offerings: USPS Retail Ground, USPS Parcel Select Ground and USPS First-Class Package service as well as ground Returns, and First-Class Package Return service.
The new changes are all a part of the USPS 10-year growth plan called "Delivering for America.
The new Ground Advantage features include:
- Packages delivered in 2-5 business days.
- Free package pickup at home or office.
- Return Service
- $100 insurance included.
- Customers can purchase up to $5,000 in additional insurance.
Customers can use USPS Ground Advantage at any of the 34, Post Offices or on Click and Ship.
For more information go to www.usps.com/groundadvantage.
