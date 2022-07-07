FILE - Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Christopher Wray testifies during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on the fiscal year 2023 budget for the FBI in Washington, May 25, 2022. The head of the FBI and the leader of Britain’s domestic intelligence agency are raising fresh alarms about the Chinese government in a joint appearance. They're warning business leaders Wednesday, July 6, that Beijing is determined to steal their technology for competitive gain.