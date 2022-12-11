Washington, D.C. — Last week, U.S. Representatives Stephanie Bice and Paul D. Tonko introduced the "Department of Energy Clean Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Research, Development, and Demonstration Act of 2022."
The bipartisan legislation would empower the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to strengthen its efforts to support Research & Development (R&D) of clean hydrogen and fuel cell technologies.
“Oklahoma is striving to become a leader in hydrogen production, transportation, and storage,” Rep. Bice said.
“This legislation instructs the Secretary of Energy to implement a program of research, development, demonstration, and commercial application of hydrogen for its implementation as an energy source. I am grateful for the leadership of Congressman Tonko on this important issue.”
Congressman Tonko said, in a press release provided to The Oklahoma City Sentinel,
“Throughout my time in Congress, I’ve worked to advance forward-thinking legislation that will support innovation and development of U.S. industries while tackling the threat of climate change.
“Clean hydrogen offers us an opportunity to secure a clean energy future. But these opportunities will not be realized without strong federal investment. I’m proud to join Congresswoman Bice to introduce this bill that invests in clean hydrogen research and development. I urge my colleagues to join us in supporting this bill and driving American innovation.”
The full bill text can be found here:
https://bice.house.gov/sites/evo-subsites/bice.house.gov/files/evo-media-document/h2_fuel_cell_xml-10.20.2022.pdf
Summary - Clean Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Research, Development, and Demonstration Act
* Authorizes a series of programs and activities at DOE to conduct research, development, and demonstration programs relevant to hydrogen and fuel cell technologies.
* Currently, the Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office (HFTO) leads hydrogen and fuel cell R&D activities within the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) and coordinates related activities with DOE’s Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management (FECM), Office of Nuclear Energy (NE), and the Office of Science. This bill codifies many of the existing activities led and coordinated by the HFTO that were not included in the Energy Act of 2020 or the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
The proposed legislation further authorizes emerging activities, including:
* Improving stationary fuel cells to achieve greater than 80,000 hours of durability;
The development of advanced computer modeling to optimize energy system operation for clean hydrogen production in different electricity markets; and R&D to improve the use of hydrogen and hydrogen blends in the production of iron, steel, cement, fertilizer, chemicals, and energy-dense fuels.
A May 2022 story in The Oklahoma City Sentinel sketched steps the state of Oklahoma has taken to sustain regional growth opportunties.
At a meeting of the Western Governors Association, Governor Kevin Stitt touted "the recent growth of his state’s economy." He highlighted "the significant opportunities throughout the region to continue this growth, including manufacturing electric vehicles, producing hydrogen fuel, securing a domestic supply of critical minerals and expanding access to broadband."
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/business/oklahoma-governor-kevin-stitt-hosted-2022-western-prosperity-roundtable/article_f734e61a-d889-11ec-98f9-d7ad26d5cde8.html )
Across the nation, new or emerging technology is driving creative thinking, including prospects for sustaining trucking to counter supply chain issues.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/online_features/automotive/new-technology-is-ushering-in-an-era-of-sustainable-trucking/article_cdc8f7b8-6269-5980-81ee-c6d90122a028.html)
Note: Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.