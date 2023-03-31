featured breaking
Washington, D.C. – Congressman Kevin Hern, R-Oklahoma, sent to The City Sentinel a statement soon after the U.S. House passed House Resolution 1, the Lowering Energy Costs Act.
Rep. Hern had an amendment included in the final legislation.
Hern’s Amendment No. 5 expresses the sense of Congress disapproving of the proposed tax hikes on the oil and natural gas industry in the president’s fiscal year 2024 budget request. The amendment passed with bipartisan support 228-206.
“Republicans continue to follow through on our commitment to America,” said Rep. Hern.
“We gave this bill number one because it is our top priority – it’s also just the first step. We will continue to push policies that empower domestic energy producers and get the United States back to the position of energy independence we held before Biden took office.
“I’m proud my amendment passed the House and was included in the final bill. My amendment protects American energy producers from the tax hikes included in the Biden Administration’s budget proposal. We must do everything in our power to restore American energy security.”
Earlier in the week, Congressman Hern, who represents Oklahoma’s First Congressional District, co-penned a commentary in The Hill newspaper with U.S. Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, explaining the GOP push for redirected energy policies at the federal level. The GOP congressional allies wrote:
“In 2019, the United States became a net exporter of oil and gas for the first time since 1952. The economy thrived as the U.S. reduced its reliance on foreign energy. The Biden administration wasted no time destroying that progress. Following through on his campaign promise to “end fossil fuel”, Biden canceled the Keystone XL pipeline (that should be delivering 830,000 barrels of oil per day to the U.S.) and unilaterally blocked oil and gas lease sales in his first week in office. This war on traditional energy was just the tip of the iceberg, as Biden has worked to impose similar draconian policies into Americans’ kitchens and retirement savings.
“The energy crisis unfolding in Europe demonstrates that energy security is also a matter of national security. Europe’s dependence on Russian oil and gas has empowered Vladimir Putin to hold neighboring countries hostage. The U.S. will suffer a similar fate if we fail to onshore our own energy supply. Instead of working to prevent this, Biden continues to rely on foreign nations like Venezuela and Saudi Arabia, begging them to produce more oil.
“In contrast to President Biden’s reliance on foreign nations, House Republicans are taking action to bring relief to consumers and return the U.S. to its role in global energy dominance. Just weeks after reclaiming the majority, we passed legislation to depoliticize the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and prohibit sales of SPR oil to the Chinese Communist Party.”
Pfluger, who chairs the Republican Study Committee’s HEAT (House Energy Action Team), and Hern continued:
“H.R. 1 will streamline the byzantine permitting process to unlock domestic production of all energy supplies, from natural gas to critical minerals to renewables. Under the bill, federal agencies must adhere to reasonable timelines for environmental reviews and coordinate with one another to maximize efficiency. The bill also strengthens our energy security by securing our supply chains, reducing our dependence on foreign adversaries for critical resources, and cutting red tape to facilitate production. It restores the intent of the laws that this administration has ignored by requiring agencies to carry out oil, gas, and geothermal lease sales with due consideration for the security benefits these sources provide.
“H.R. 1 will lower costs for families by rolling back the Inflation “Reduction” Act’s onerous taxes and fees on energy production, costs that will ultimately be borne by consumers. Even Biden’s Energy Department admits they threaten energy security.
“H.R. 1 is a good step but it cannot be the only action Congress takes on energy production. Moving forward, HEAT will seek to hold Biden accountable for his damaging, anti-energy policies. Similarly, HEAT will outline an America First energy platform that restores our energy independence and protects our national security. We will offer policy solutions that benefit all Americans, not just those who can afford electric vehicles and premium home appliances.
“America is blessed with vast natural resources that are essential to human prosperity. We are the world leader in reducing emissions, and the same should be true for energy production. Together, we can unleash our country’s limitless potential.
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this story for publication, working with a press release from Rep. Hern’s communications staff in Washington, D.C., and incorporating their co-authored opinion piece from The Hill.
