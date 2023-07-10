Congressman Kevin Hern of Tulsa was in Taipei, the capital city of Taiwan, to join a gala celebrations honoring Independence Day in the United States.
The July 3-7 visit was envisioned as a way to boost existing bilateral ties between Taiwan and the United States -- including the state of Oklahoma.
The Central News Agency (CNA), based in Taipei, reported in its regular 'Focus on Taiwan' feature that Hern said during the trip, "The relationship and the partnership between the United States and Taiwan is integral to both our nations. We both share the same values of freedom and opportunity."
Hern voiced his support for Taiwan as "an independent and sovereign nation," Focus on Taiwan reported.
He said it would be "an honor" eventually to see "Taiwan experience the same independence that our original 13 colonies enjoyed in the early days."
A prominent group of key players in the RSC joined Rep. Hern, who serves Oklahoma's First Congressional District, on the trip.
According to CNA reporter Teng Pei-ju, these were Burgess Owens of Utah, Mike Flood of Nebraska, Mike Collins of Georgia, Russell Fry of South Carolina, and Keith Self of Texas."
The group met with Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) early in the visit, then with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).
President Tsai said during discussions with the RSC that "a bilateral agreement on the avoidance of double taxation will facilitate more two-way investment and trade," according to Focus on Taiwan.
CNA described the visitors as an "American delegation of conservative Republican lawmakers."
Tsai directly asked the American Republicans to "lend support" for the economic deal.
Taiwan and the U.S. have made prior such agreements.
In recent years, Taiwan dropped barriers on American beef imports to the island Republic -- explicitly including Oklahoma beef products.
The beef accord was a topic of conversation among Okahomans and Taiwan citizens who visited Oklahoma City on a recent trip touting Taiwan investments in Oklahoma.
On a related economic front, Tsai said in her meeting with Hern and his RSC colleagues that she looked forward to building "more secure and resilient supply chains" in the face of what the CNA story characterized as "authoritarian expansion."
That was a reference to Communist mainland China's push to expand its control over the South China sea and Taiwan itself.
CNA described the Republican Study Committee this way: "Founded in 1973, the RSC is a study group comprising 175 conservative members of the Republican Party in the U.S. House of Representatives, the largest ideological caucus in the Congress."
President Tsai is the elected president of what is formally known as the Republic of China (ROC). Established on the mainland in 1912, the Republic is governed by a constitution modeled on that of the United States, but with a distinctly Asian orientation.
The first president of the ROC was Sun-Yat Sen.
During World War II, all mainland Chinese groups united to oppose the Empire of Japan's seizure of much of the mainland.
For a time, members of 's Nationalist Party were aligned with the Communist Party in waging war against the Japanese invaders.
After World War II, the multi-faction alliance disintegrated and Civil War began.
Beginning in 1945, the Nationalists fled to Taiwan and, by 1949, soon controlled the island.
After decades of centralized authoritarian rule, Taiwan rapidly evolved into a multi-party democratic Republic with a free economy and highly competitive elections.
President Tsai, who would be considered politically "liberal" on many American political issues, has forged strong ties with American political leaders across the spectrum. She was the first foreign leader to call former President Donald Trump after his election in 2016, and among the earliest to communicate with President-elect Joe Biden in 2020.
One of her stops on July 4 was at the American Institute on Taiwan (AIT) event, where she exchanged greetings with Joe Biden's envoy to Taiwan in celebration of Independence Day in the U.S.
Note: Pat McGuigan received the "International Communication Award" from the government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in the 1990s, and has visited the island four times, interviewing political, artistic and cultural leaders across the spectrum.
