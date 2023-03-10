breaking
Tulsa U.S. Representative Kevin Hern introduces bipartisan, bicameral legislation to access new technologies in health care
Washington, D.C. -- This week, U.S. Representatives Kevin Hern, R-Oklahoma and Mike Thompson, D-California, introduced a bill to the House of Representatives today to increase access to Prescription Digital Therapeutics.
Senators Shelley Moore Capito, R-West Virginia and Jeanne Shaheen, D-New Hampshire, introduced the same legislation in the US Senate.
The Access to Prescription Digital Therapeutics Act of 2023 would allow Medicare to cover PDTs, which are software-based disease treatments designed to directly treat disease.
PDTs are designed and tested much like traditional prescription drugs but rather than swallowing a pill or taking an injection, patients receive cognitive therapy through software.
The treatments are tested for safety and efficacy in randomized clinical trials, evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and prescribed by health care providers.
“Technology has tremendously improved our lives in so many ways, it’s time we apply that to our medical care,” said Congressman Hern, who represents Tulsa and surrounding jurisdictions in the House.
“Prescription digital therapeutics will provide important benefits to patients - such as mental health resources for veterans - while unlocking untold potential in new technologies. I’m proud to introduce this legislation in the House to ensure Americans have access to cutting-edge care.”
“Prescription digital therapeutics – software-based health care treatments – present significant benefits to patients and provide a new tool to help improve peoples' lives,” said Rep. Thompson.
“PDTs have been shown to benefit those with mental health issues like depression and substance abuse, providing an alternative to traditional medicine. I am proud to introduce this bipartisan bill alongside Senators Shaheen and Capito and Congressman Hern to ensure that seniors on Medicare have access to these innovative treatments.”
“The Access to Prescription Digital Therapeutics Act would allow more patients living with a broad variety of diseases and conditions – from Substance and Opioid Use Disorders and mental and behavioral health issues to diabetes and Parkinson’s disease – to more efficiently access the care and support they need and deserve,” Sen. Capito said.
“Prescription Digital Therapeutics are an excellent example of how innovative technology can address some of the health challenges providers and patients continue to face. I’m proud to join my colleagues and reintroduce this important legislation.”
“Prescription Digital Therapeutics are tested and regulated like traditional prescription medication, so it’s commonsense that we remove barriers to care for those who respond positively to this kind of treatment,” said Sen. Shaheen.
“Prescription digital therapeutics can help treat a range of diseases, including substance use disorders and mental health challenges, but many who need this treatment currently lack access. Our bipartisan, bicameral bill would remedy that issue by bringing this innovative care in line with traditional treatment so Medicare patients have control over their access to the therapies that work best for them.”
For the full bill text, click here:
https://www.shaheen.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/access_to_prescription_digital_therapeutics_act_of_2023.pdf
“Healthcare access is one of the hardest pain points to overcome, but innovation cannot be stifled simply because of how complex our healthcare system is to navigate. Patients covered by Medicare and Medicaid deserve equitable access to DTx therapies,” commented Andy Molnar, DTA Chief Executive Officer.
“Additionally, commercial insurers look to federal leadership for coding and reimbursement, so it is of utmost importance that our government leadership does everything possible to pass the Access to Prescription Digital Therapeutics Act this year.”
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel newspaper in Oklahoma City prepared this story for online posting, working from a press release that originated with Rep. Hern’s staff.
Patrick McGuigan
