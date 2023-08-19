Renting is now the new buying, thanks to Bidenomics, as high home prices and the peak rental season bring out more renters looking for apartments. But, which cities are seeing the most listing activity and attracting the most attention from apartment hunters?
For the first time ever, Tulsa has entered the list of the top 30 most popular cities for renters, after climbing a remarkable 48 places since last month. This month it ranks Twenty-Eighth, surpassing much bigger renter hubs, such as Manhattan, New York, in terms of popularity.
The following metrics propelled Tulsa into the ranks of the most sought-after rental hubs this month:
In August, renters added 83% more Tulsa listings to their favorites list compared to this time last year, which indicates their growing interest for this city.
Apartment hunters viewed 20% more Tulsa listings over the same time frame.
The competition got fiercer here, with an 18% decrease in available units compared to the previous year, which also suggests a high demand.
On a regional level, Tulsa ranks Ninth among Southern cities, sandwiched between two North Carolina rental hubs: Raleigh and Greensboro.
In comparison, Oklahoma City occupies the Twenty-Second place in the South.
The average rent for an apartment in Tulsa is $925 per month.
The cost of rent varies depending on several factors, including location, size, and quality. By popular neighborhood, apartment prices range from $835 in East Tulsa to $1,462 in Downtown Tulsa.
The full report is available here:
(https://www.rentcafe.com/blog/rental-market/market-snapshots/rentcafe-rental-activity-report/ )
The neighborhood specific list follows:
* Downtown Tulsa $1,462
* Midtown Tulsa $857
* West Tulsa $1,034
* East Tulsa $835
* Blue Dome District $1,321
* Brookside $860
* Burning Tree $1,028
* Florence Park $1,236
* Hampton South $1,028
* Riverview $1,224
Note: This story first appeared at the City Sentinel-Tulsa, here: https://www.citynewstulsa.com/business/tulsa-august-rental-activity-jumps/article_debaae3a-3de1-11ee-b825-83e4fcdd1d21.html . It is reposted here with the permission of David Arnett, managing editor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.