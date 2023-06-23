Oklahoma City – True Sky Federal Credit Union will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Oklahoma City branch at 1841 NE 23rd St. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony June 23, followed by the Grand Opening Community Celebration June 24.
At the community celebration June 24, the invited public can enjoy free food, a live radio remote from 98.1 FM “The Sports Animal,” kid-friendly entertainment and other exciting activities, including a cash grab machine and an opportunity to participate in a “crack the safe” event for a chance to win $150,000. An exclusive offer of a 10%, 6-month CD will also be available for that day only.
This newest branch is True Sky Federal Credit Union’s sixteenth Oklahoma City location. The Greater Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce is touting the new location in northeast Oklahoma City.
Jeff Seymour, the city chamber's executive vice president of economic development, will be one of the speakers at the ribbon cutting on Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m.
The Grand Opening Community Celebration (described above) is set for Saturday, June 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The new branch of True Sky Federal Credit Union is at 1841 NE 23 Street, Oklahoma City Oklahoma 73111.
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this story for posting, working from a press release provided by the local Chamber of Commerce.
