Oklahoma City – Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has – like his predecessors – pledged to make the state a “Top Ten” in positive economic and other rankings.
A new analysis, drawn from nation-wide research, has put both Oklahoma City and Tulsa among the top locations in the United States for young professionals – a hint that Stitt may be edging the state in the right direction.
Nadia A. Gonzalez, digital PR manager (financial services) for Forbes Advisor, explained the significance of the data in an email to The City Sentinel newspaper:
“As young professionals grow their careers and incomes, their location can largely impact their financial situation and ability to save. This can be especially true for those who are looking to make the leap from renting to home-ownership.”
She pointed out:
“The Oklahoma City metro has a relatively low median home price of $227,300. A 10% down payment on the median-priced home is equivalent to roughly 57.72% of the median individual income in the area, the 14th-lowest figure study wide.”
Gonzales said there was “more good news” for the state’s capital city. It “ranked ninth-lowest for rent with the average apartment costing $1,114 per month. Those seeking employment will be happy to know that the metro area has a low unemployment rate of 2.7%.”
Taking only a slightly deeper ‘dive’ into the study from Forbes Advisor -- described by staff writer Robin Rothstein – looked at a quartet of factors to conclude Oklahoma City merited the Number Two spot – and that Tulsa was in Eleventh.
Rothstein distilled the findings, pointing out that “Forbes Advisor compared the 100 most-populous metropolitan areas (99 of which had available data) across 10 metrics spanning four key categories: employment and pay, housing affordability, lifestyle and cost of living.”
Rothstein sketched these ‘five key take-aways’
First, “The Des Moines-West Des Moines, Iowa area ranks as the best place for young professionals. It ranked eighth-lowest for monthly rent costs at $1,103 and the area’s median home price is just $265,300. Plus, the area’s unemployment rate ranks seventh-lowest study-wide at 2.4%.”
Second, “Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Omaha-Council Bluffs, Nebraska-Iowa; Columbus, Ohio; Cincinnati, Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana; and Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minnesota-Wisconsin round out the top five best places for young professionals.”
Third, “Six Midwestern metro areas are part of our top 10 best places for young professionals, followed by two Southeastern metros.”
Fourth, “Eight out of our top 10 best places for young professionals had unemployment rates of less than 3%, a good sign for those looking for employment opportunities in the area.”
And fifth, “All of the top 10 best places on our list have median home prices below $400,000.”
Getting into the weeds (and nice weeds they are):
Oklahoma City data from the Forbes advisor study -- Blending the four factors examined, the city scored 96.13 our of 100. Details: Median Income $39,383. Unemployment rate 2.78%. Median Home Price $227,300.
Tulsa data from the Forbes Advisor study -- Blending the four factors examined, Tulsa scored 73.66 percent out of 100. Details: Median Income $36,855. Unemployment rate 2.9%. Median Age: 37.3 years. Median Home Price $238,800.
As for the particulars, here is a sketch of how the data was weighted in the raw scores for the Forbes study. Employment and Pay was worth 35%, Housing affordability was worth 25%, Lifestyle (including arts and entertainment) was worth 25%, and Cost of Living was worth 15% of the 100-point scale.
Editor’s Note: Pat McGuigan has covered Oklahoma politics, arts, culture, education, faith, sports and economics regularly since 1990.
