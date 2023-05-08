SmartAsset recently released an annual study on the players receiving the most incoming investment.
Top in Oklahoma is McClain County, then Wagoner and Rogers. Tulsa is tenth on the list with Oklahoma County coming in seventh.
The percentage of business growth, GDP growth (in millions), new building permits (per 1.000 homes) and a incoming investment index are featured.
This study identifies the places across the U.S. which are receiving the most incoming investment. The study measures investment in counties across three metrics: business establishment growth, gross domestic product (GDP) growth and new building permits.
We looked at the change in the number of businesses established in each location over a 3-year period.
The study looked at the change in the number of businesses established in each location over a 3-year period. This shows whether or not people are starting new business ventures in the county.
The second factor reviewed was GDP growth using real growth (inflation adjusted) in the local economy.
Finally a look at investment and development in the local residential real estate market. To measure this real estate growth, we calculated the number of new building permits per 1,000 homes.
After scoring every county in the study SmartAsset then combined those scores to create a final ranking of counties. With that ranking, an index was formed where the county with the most incoming investments was assigned a value of 100 and the county with the least investment activity received a zero.
Sources: US Census Bureau 2020, American Community Survey, U.S. Bureau Economic Analysis, U.S. Census Bureau Building Permits Survey, USAspending.gov.
