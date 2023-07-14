Cars are essential in everyday life but and unfortunately a big target for thieves. Here are some vehicles you might want to avoid because they are most likely to get stolen in Oklahoma:
- 2007 Honda Accord
- 1999 Dodge Full-size pick up
- 2005 GMC Full Size pickup
- 2005 Ford Full-Size pick up
- 2006 Chevrolet Full-Size pick up
Top 5 Stolen Cars in Texas
- 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe 2005
- Dodge Full-Size pick up
- 2018 GMC Full-Size pick up
- 2006 Ford Full -Size pick up
- 2018 Chevrolet Full-Size pick up
Top 5 Stolen Cars in New Mexico
- 2004 GMC Full-Size pick up
- 2015 Hyundai Sonata
- 2001 Dodge Full-Size pick up
- 2006 Ford Full-Size pick up
- 2006 Chevrolet Full-Size pick up
Car theft is the highest in California with nearly 203,000 car thefts in 2022 but in 2021 Oklahoma was ranked the 9th highest amount of car thefts.
