In this current regular session of the Legislature, the Oklahoma House and Senate passed a proposed new law designated House Bill 1236.
The City Sentinel newspaper encourages Governor Kevin Stitt to veto it.
The Institute for Free Speech says Oklahoma’s current laws protect “the exercise of the right of free speech, right to petition, and right to association.”
H.B. 1236 aims to destroy Oklahoma’s current legal status quo.
This bill is a bad idea.
State law now protects reporters (and every-day citizens) against what are known as strategic lawsuits against public participation (SLAPPs).
In words a normal person of any political persuasion can use: Oklahoma’s current law is “anti-SLAPP.”
Passage of H.B. 1236 would be the equivalent of a slap in the face to every liberty-sensitive Oklahoman.
The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press has concluded “SLAPPs have become an all-too-common tool for intimidating and silencing criticism through expensive, baseless legal proceedings.”
One prominent scholar says that lawsuits aiming to destroy anti-SLAPP laws have steadily become more common.
These lawsuits were/are “increasingly being used by powerful people to shut down criticism from activists, academics, whistle-blowers, and journalists.”
In human history, nothing is inevitable – neither the rise and fall of great nations, nor the dawning of another day. Every day, every era, every epoch in human history is a kind of experiment.
A notable fellow named Thomas Jefferson wrote in 1804:
"No experiment can be more interesting than that we are now trying, and which we trust will end in establishing the fact that man may be governed by reason and truth. Our first object should therefore be, to leave open to him all the avenues of truth. The most effectual hitherto found, is the freedom of the press. It is, therefore, the first shut up by those who fear the investigation of their actions."
[Citation: Letter to Judge John Tyler (June 28, 1804); in: The Writings of Thomas Jefferson, Memorial Edition (ME) (Lipscomb and Bergh, editors), 20 Vols., Washington, D.C., 1903-04, Volume 11, page 33. - First Presidential Administration (1801-1805)]
Perhaps Jefferson is not your cup of tea.
Consider then the words of a man of the Left, James Baldwin.
He was an American essayist who -- defending himself from critics -- said:
“I love America more than any other country in this world, and, exactly for this reason, I insist on the right to criticize her perpetually.”
(Citation: Baldwin seems to have first written these words in an essay, “This Morning, This Evening, So Soon.” A longer version of it can be found in his first non-fiction collection (1955), “Notes of a Native Son.”)
The meaning of H.B. 1236
A powerful Oklahoma business dispensed massive resources in an effort to counter criticisms – one might even say, perpetual criticisms -- of government-pressured mandates during the recent pandemic.
That particular economic powerhouse also spent time and human energy intending to off-set, erode and even punish organizations, groups and individuals who have defended or still defend traditional American values in the arena of culture and morality.
It is widely believed that House Bill 1236 is an attempt by people of varied views to do the bidding of powerful economic interests.
You can read about this in a news story by Ray Carter (who directs the Center for Independent Journalism, based in Oklahoma City).
The City Sentinel considers Mr. Carter’s story accurate in every important particular.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/oklahoma-bill-pending-at-governor-stitts-desk-could-reduce-transparency-fuel-harassment-lawsuits/article_dc99dffa-f7ef-11ed-a4e3-979f0b4782d1.html )
To give the benefit of the doubt, some who support H.B. 1236 may have good intentions.
Others who support it may have bad intentions.
That does not matter.
What matters is that House Bill 1236 would erode liberty and empower the powerful at the expense of the comparatively weaker. This would apply to all newspapers including small newspapers, small news websites, individuals and small or large activist groups who have grown accustomed to saying what they believe without fear of getting economically devastated.
Kevin Stitt is not Superman. He has his faults, but he is our governor.
That means he does not have to go along with H.B. 1236 -- a massive SLAPP in the face to every working journalist and liberty-aware person in Oklahoma.
For truth, justice, the American way and fundamental decency, the governor of Oklahoma should veto the bill. It is bad law, plain and simple. The attempt in this law to crush liberty should is a wake up call.
The words above are are an expression of opinion, the sort of thing people – even journalists – can still say in Oklahoma.
Note: While submissions with other views about these issues are welcome, managers and content decision-makers for The City Sentinel newspaper reserve the right to make all content decisions about news, information and opinion without regard to political considerations or pressure. This standard is applied to other matters of public interest and information or other matters covered by the newspaper, which is locally-owned and managed.
