In my experience many business owners get a wild idea that they want to grow. Many are owner operators, and they see other businesses begin to grow quickly in the marketplace. They seek the energy and capital to begin growing beyond 1 million in revenue just to turn back and go back to the smaller, safer size they were before. Why is this? The fact is that only 9% of businesses ever exceed 1 million in revenue according to the Small Business Administration (SBA).
You see, most business owners trying to grow their business fall victim to 5 hurdles that will cause them to (1) Turn back and run toward the smaller more predictable size, or (2) become insolvent and then ultimately go out of business.
The space between a $300,000/year business and $3,000,000 is a large, cavernous stretch that will push most to quit. I have seen this and even experienced it myself over the last 16 years and hope that this helps many businesses navigate the terrain ahead so they can come out the other side more profitable and with momentum to keep growing.
Lack of Vision:
This is the foundation of all the hurdles ahead. Many business owners when asked what they want out of this is:
“Well, I just want to make money!?”
This lack of vision does not allow the owner, or even the employees, to see the forest for the trees. Without vision, your business will never have a guide to navigate ahead. Imagine if a merchant were to set out on the open ocean just hoping to get to the destination. The crew would never board the ship in the first place. This happens every day in businesses, and they contribute to the high closure rate for small businesses within the first 5 years.
Processes:
Processes are the tools used to scale your business. When you hire employees, who teaches them how to do the work? The owner typically will shoulder the burden of hiring and training. But the reach cannot move beyond the immediate employee because the training is not documented, the procedures are not shared and simply placed for all to see.
Technology such as CRM’s, ERP’s and other programs make this so simple to give a reliable and consistent customer experience. Without it, the business will fail at its promises to customers and poor reviews will cause it to sink before getting beyond $3,000,000.
People:
When companies grow, they must hire more and more staff. The biggest mistake I see is poor hiring decisions leading to higher turnover rates. It is easy to tell people about your business when you have Vision and Process, but when deciding to hire an employee this is where most get it wrong.
Poor hires can leave your existing small team high and dry with tardiness, absenteeism and poor morale. Then the organization becomes a revolving door, and the business will slowly die from abandonment.
Financial:
If you can get through the first three hurdles, then you are met with one of the largest summits most will never climb. Financial acumen on what to expect during growth is key. When companies grow, they must acquire tools, equipment, offices and all the other things that come into play. Most of this is paid for out of the gross profit of the business. Then at the end of the month the losses will show on the financials. This typically happens when business owners are so focused on top line growth that they miss how much these items cost.
Then. weakened cash flow will cause the business to become a house of cards between the 5-10 employee count. Saddle up because, if you can prepare to get over this summit you are almost there.
Culture:
Once you have cleared the first 4 hurdles, the culture must become the most important focus. This is the glue that holds all the others together. The people in your organization now outnumber you and your culture is realized at the lowest level of the organizational chart. Without a strong culture, the company will continue to be riddled with turnover, poor profit margins and lastly – poor customer experiences! Culture should be the first thing that helps springboard the company into the next chapter.
All of these hurdles are constantly seen in my business – and were experienced in my past endeavors. I hope these topics help see what may be holding your company back from reaching success in the market.
Some companies were not meant to grow. But if you are an owner who wants to put a dent in the market, I hope this helps you navigate the business pitfalls waiting around the corner. If I can help you with these, please let me know and our team will gladly admit where we missed these marks.
Here is to growing your business!
If you have interest in learning more, feel free to reach out to us at 405-213-0492 or info@vestafs.com.
