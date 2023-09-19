The Commercial Real Estate Summit, featuring a range of well-known national and international speakers, is set for October 2023 at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.

Today, the Commercial Real Estate Summit formally introduced a prominent international speaker for the “eagerly anticipated” event slated for October 11, 2023.
Consider a premiere industry event, the summit offers attendees an opportunity to acquire invaluable insights from experts representing various facets of the commercial real estate realm.
The Summit will be held from 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the University of Central Oklahoma Nigh Center.
Attendees will learn from “a dynamic program featuring a diverse range of educational tracks, including Multifamily Financing, Planning & Development, Legislative Policy, Business Building and Appraisals.”
One of the distinguished international speakers, Dr. David McIlhatton, Director of the Institute for Peace and Security and Professor of Protective Security and Resilience at Coventry University, United Kingdom, will deliver a presentation on the subject of "Duty to Protect" in response to threats targeting individuals and assets at commercial real estate sites.
Dr. McIlhatton's extensive background in counter-terrorism research has been instrumental in various impactful initiatives, including the formulation of counter-terrorism strategies for major sporting events.
His “profound insights promise to offer invaluable perspectives on fortifying the safety and security of commercial real estate properties,” a press release from summit organizers said.
The Appraisal Track will feature presentations on "Current Trends: CRE Cap Rates & Profit Spreads, Grow Facility Pricing" and "CRE Appraisal Hot Topics."
The former will delve into the dynamic world of the cannabis industry and explore current trends in commercial real estate profit spreads and cap rates, with a specific focus on the impact of vacant grow facilities.
The latter presentation will feature a panel discussion among appraisers, exploring hot topics within the appraisal industry across different markets. Attendees will also benefit from a case study on entity purchases versus real estate purchases in the multifamily industry.
Attendees of the Commercial Real Estate Summit will have the opportunity to earn six hours of real estate continuing education credits, further enhancing their professional development.
Registration for the Summit is now open, and attendees are encouraged to visit the official event website at http://www.cresummit.org to secure their spot and explore the comprehensive lineup of session topics and speakers.
Thanks to the generosity of our CRE Summit Sponsor, organizers have a limited number of tickets available at a discounted rate of $99 (regular price $175). To register today, use the Promo Code “SUMMITSPECIAL”.
Notes: The Commercial Real Estate Summit is described as "a premier industry event that brings together professionals from diverse sectors of the commercial real estate industry. With a focus on education, networking, and professional growth, the summit provides a platform for attendees to stay informed about current trends, challenges, and opportunities in the commercial real estate market. The event offers a dynamic program featuring renowned speakers and comprehensive sessions designed to empower and inspire professionals in the industry." Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel , who has covered the summit previously, prepared this story for posting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.