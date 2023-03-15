featured breaking
‘The Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes are diligently striving to recover Fort Reno lands for the future’
- Reggie Wassana, Governor
Editor’s NOTE: This is the text of testimony from Governor Reggie Wassana, governor of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma. His comments to members of Congress participating in a formal “Field Hearing” held in Yukon, Oklahoma, in early March. Editor’s revisions broke up long paragraphs for ease of reading, and to insert or close spacing. The word “In” was added to clarify a date reference. Submission was made on the letterhead of the OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR, Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma, Gilbert Miles, Lieutenant Governor, and Reggie Wassana, Governor. 100 Red Moon Circle, P.O. Box 167 Concho, OK 73022 * (405) 422-7734.
March 6, 2023
United States House Committee on Ways and Means
Chairman Jason Smith
1139 Longworth HOB
Washington, D.C 20515
Chairman Jason Smith:
Please allow this correspondence to serve as a request to submit testimony to the United States House Committee on Ways and Means. This written testimony is in regards to our ongoing recovery efforts for the return of the Fort Reno Lands, next to our current tribal lands located in El Reno, Oklahoma.
The tribe's land was seized by the U.S Government a century ago to be used by the military and was to be returned after said use. The boundaries of the original Cheyenne and Arapaho reservation in Western Oklahoma were established by Executive Order in 1869.
Fort Reno consisted of 9,600 acres that were carved out of the tribe's land in 1883 for "military purposes exclusively" with the Tribes land to be returned after it was no longer used by the U.S Military. (Executive Order July 17, 1883, I.C. Kappler, Indian Affairs, Laws and Treaties 842 (1904).
In 1890, the Tribes ceded by Act of Congress, March 3, 1891, 26 Stat. 989, at 1022: Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes vs. Oklahoma 618 F.2d 665 (10th Cir. 1980)
Fort Reno was NOT included in this cession (Memorandum John Leshy, Department of Interior, 26, February 1999).
Please note that the U.S Government established a Cheyenne and Arapaho Reservation in 1869 after the Medicine Lodge Treaty of 1867. The Cheyenne Arapaho people did not stay on this reservation.
The Cheyenne Arapaho people numbered approximately 972 when they were forced on the Cheyenne and Arapaho Reservation in 1877 by the U. S Military. It was one year after the Battle of Little Big Horn in 1876.
In 1890 the Tribes ceded their interest in the 1869 reservation lands by signing an "X". (Act of Congress, March 3, 1891).
[In] 1937, one thousand acres of Fort Reno were transferred to the Department of Justice for a prison facility (Act of Congress, May 24, 1937, PL 75-103).
In 1946, Congress formed the Indian Claims Commission for the purpose of addressing the claims of land lost prior to August 13, 1946 (25 USCA, sec. 70a) Fort Reno was still occupied by the military and the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes land should have been returned.
In 1948, the Army closed its remount station and transferred 8,500 acres of Fort Reno land to the USDA. The USDA executed agreements with the U.S Foreign Aid Service to train mules.
In 1949 and 1951, Congressman Toby Morris introduced legislation to return 7,000 acres to the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes but the legislation failed. In 1954, the U.S. Foreign Aid Service held hearings on the Tribes claim and once again re-assigned Fort Reno for "Possible Military Use".
In 1963, Secretary of the Interior transferred another 1500 acres of the Fort Reno land to the Department of Justice to expand prison facilities.
In 1965, the tribes settled a compromise claim for the lands ceded in 1890 due to the manner in which the Cheyenne and Arapaho people were severely taken advantage of. However, the Fort Reno lands were not included in this settlement due to it was still being used for "possible military use". As proven and stated by the USDA.
Over the course of the next several decades the Fort Reno lands were declared "redundant, outdated and duplicative by the Congressional Research Serve and USDA. In 1999, the Department of Interior issued a legal opinion that recognized arguments concerning Fort Reno as "credible and equitable, if not judicially cognizable".
Since that time, there have been failed congressional attempts to open the land for stripping of minerals out of Fort Reno. There were successful appropriations bills to prevent transfer of the land to the Cheyenne Arapaho Tribes per provisions in the Farm Bill.
Currently, the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes are diligently striving to recover Fort Reno lands for the future generation of the tribe. We are adamantly working towards revitalizing our languages, culture, and land that we have lost due to forced assimilation, colonization and genocide of our people.
We are also repatriating remains of our people that are being held in museums and we are seeking to recover our lands that were taken by the federal government, namely Fort Reno. As a nation that has been forced through the process of assimilation for last 154 years, we are in the best position by far currently.
Our tribes are successful, educated and providing community services to tribal and non-tribal citizens in our tribal jurisdiction. Fifty-five percent (55%) of our workforce are non-tribal. We have a positive economic impact in Oklahoma and the largest employer in Western Oklahoma.
We, the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes are seeking your support in our efforts to recover our lands currently held by the USDA. The USDA acknowledges that the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes are the owners of the lands known as Fort Reno. The USDA will detail what is needed to make the transfer of the tribe's property back to us upon request. We are asking your review and consideration and support in our recovery of the return of our land back.
The Farm Bill as last adopted has barriers that keeps the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes from regaining possession. We ask that this language be deleted and help us to continue to grow the local economy with the tribal supports, we have established.
If you have any further questions, you may reach me at rwassana@cheyenneandarapaho-nsn.gov or (405) 262-0345. Thank you for your time in regards to this matter.
Respectfully,
Reggie Wassana, Governor, Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes
