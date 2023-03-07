Nearly two dozen members of the Congressional U.S. House Committee of Ways and Means left Washington, D.C., and convened for a special meeting on Tues., March 7, at 8 a.m. at the Express Clydesdales Barn, 12701 W. Wilshire Blvd., in Yukon. The proceedings were also available live on YouTube. The meeting was held two days prior to Pres. budget release Thurs. March 9.
The bi-partisan committee met in Oklahoma to hold a Field Hearing on the "State of the American Economy: The Heartland."
Committee Chairman Jason Smith, R-Missouri, said the Committee visited the Heartland in Oklahoma to hear from farmers, small business owners, workers, and those in the U.S. energy sector about the challenges facing working-class Americans and how Congress can help. Over the next two years, the Committee will partner with the American people to develop solutions that will reverse the course of the Biden economy and deliver results that will improve their livelihoods.
Five Oklahoma witnesses testified, and their testimonies will be part of the official record: A veteran, Bryan Jackson, Co-Founder and Owner, Route 66 Processing and Market that processes and sells beef, bison, and other meat products, Sayre; Chuck Mills, Owner and President, Mills Machine Company, Inc., Member of National Federation of Independent Business; Kelli Payne, former President of the Oklahoma National Stockyards and a member of the Oklahoma Cattleman's Association North Central District, and a fifth generation cow-calf producer, Mustang; Joe Brevetti, Founder and Managing Member, Charter Oak Production Co., Inc., and board member Oklahoma Oil and Natural Gas; Shiloh Kantz, Executive Director of the Oklahoma Policy Institute.
Each witness testified, and then answered questions from committee members.
Smith opened the meeting and said this is the second field hearing, with U.S. Reps. Frank Lucas, and Kevin Hern, both Oklahoma Republic and, present and hosting this hearing in Oklahoma, with a goal to listen to working Americans on how to make their lives and communities better. As well, Chairman Smith said that two-thirds of all Oklahoma energy is exported to the U.S. and globally. Oklahoma has the fourth largest number of farms in the U.S, plus the state is one of the nation's top beef producers. Over the last decade, many Oklahoma farmers went bankrupt. State manufacturing prices have risen. Small businesses are suffering.
U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, D-Massachusetts, said Oklahoma is one of the top states for clean energy, and that will help with electric vehicles and wind power. Neal wants to equally distribute wealth across the U.S.
Hern said Americans are overburdened by numerous Biden administration policies including reckless spending.
Lucas said all industries in Oklahoma are directly impacted by the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee: "We should be asking those with the boots on the ground what to do, and we should be collaborating with them."
In Jackson's testimony, he said that drugs, alcohol and similar issues are hurting the business situation. "Weak people create hard times," Jackson said. "People are hurting. Many are going paycheck to paycheck. We have out of control inflation, and equipment costs have doubled. Interest rates are high. The beef industry is in a tough spot. We are in hard times now."
Mills said he is facing problems with the supply chain, and lack of work force. He is constantly looking for more vendors. "In the past year, we have had to find 40 to 50 new vendors," Mills said. "And we have to put money up front. Prices continued to increase starting with the pandemic." Mills also discussed tariffs and how they are making it hard to compete in the world economy, and said, "We're selling less. Congress, please allow me to continue to own my business. Please encourage people to return to the workforce."
Mills told the committee, "Get out of the way and let us grow. Then we can create more jobs. You can't choke business down in order to get business."
Payne said the drought has and is badly impacting beef producers, with Oklahoma experiencing the largest decrease, with over 140,000 head decrease. "We are a beef producing state," Payne said. "Beef is the heart of the economic engine in Oklahoma. The struggles of the drought are exacerbated by higher costs. We've had tough challenges with Mother Nature. Let's not compound the problem with over regulation. Even though federal programs have helped, many have been forced to sell their entire herds."
But Payne also said the federal government increases burdens by overreaching regulatory programs. As an example, the Endangered Species Program has caused problems for Oklahoma producers.
Payne also said her family has diversified, in order to keep their cattle ranch going, by adding agritourism projects.
Brevetti said he is facing issues with EPA regulations harming the oil and gas industry, and taxes that unfairly penalize. "We want a level playing field," Brevetti said. "Unchecked inflation has hit all Americans hard. America needs more energy, not less. American produced energy improves America's security. We need less regulations rather than more. Every dollar you invest in taxes is $1 less that you invest in your business. We generate tax revenues."
"Biden released massive amounts of oil to try to artificially lower gas prices," Brevetti said. "It temporarily drove prices down. That oil he released is now gone, and as producers we have to replace that."
A committee member stated that Pres. Biden said in 10 years there will be no more fossil fuels remaining.
But Brevetti said, "Oil is not going away."
Kantz said Oklahoma's poverty rate is one of the highest in the U.S. She gave statistics on Oklahomans in need, including women and children.
Chairman Smith asked what would happen if Congress reduced the tax burdens.
Jackson said any money saved will be invested into his own business and his employees. Brevetti said he does not know of any country that taxed its way to prosperity.
Mills said he and his employees are burdened by taxes, especially because his is a small business. "It would be a mistake to take away tax breaks from our workers," Mills said.
"Any time that hardworking Americans can keep more money in their pockets, it's a good thing especially in hard times," Payne said. "Everyone deserves a chance to make it."
"We provide food," Payne said. "But people can't afford to buy it. What happens when people can't afford to put food on their own tables?"
Kantz said, "Targeted tax credits are needed."
Rep. Hern said, "When the federal government spends more, Americans have less in their pockets. Our success is measured by how many people we get out of poverty, not how many we help who are in poverty."
Both Jackson and Mills agreed they are having problems finding workers with the skill sets needed, and who actually show up for work. As well, they said we need to get people to come back to work, and any incentive to get people back to work would be welcome. Mills targeted daycare issues, saying there are less day cares open because they can't find workers. He also said his workers cannot work remotely, but rather must work on location in his business.
One committee member said there is a disconnect, during the hearing discussion, between the witnesses and the current administration, and said, "Current policy is hurting Americans on every level. Biden's policies are hindering production."
Brevetti suggested looking at pipelines and said, "The safest way to move oil is through pipelines. We currently move a lot of oil by train, and that is not safe. U.S. oil is cleaner than global oil. No one else produces it clean as well as we do."
After the meeting concluded, Mills said he liked hearing both sides from the committee members and he thought the hearing was a great opportunity. "The other side needs to know that to have the taxes to carry on their programs, they need to let us prosper."
More Field Hearings will be held across the nation.
