When I speak with other business owners, many of them describe the need for systems and processes for their business. In this context, they are referring to a written and standardized way of performing tasks in their business.
Systems and processes are essential to scaling a business from a one employee company to a thriving enterprise. If we know this is one of the most important actions to be taken in these businesses, why is this so difficult for Entrepreneurs?
Most don’t know the shortcuts that they can take to setting up the simplest tasks in their business and we hope these lessons will help you scale your business and help more customers.
Keep it Simple:
We’ve all heard about the K.I.S.S principle right? The KEEP IT SIMPLE STUPID saying?
Well, this cannot be said enough when it comes to setting up systems and processes in your business. When you ask a business owner about a certain part of their business becoming standardized, they over complicate the whole procedure.
They think of one-off scenarios that can be otherwise be trained about in a meeting or coaching session. Let’s use answering the phone as an example: there is no need to describe every possible scenario someone can deal with on the phone. Just write down how you want it to be handled in a simple bullet point format and where to direct customers when there are larger, more unique problem.
We use Google® Suites so when there is a unique scenario that reveals itself as a pattern, our team can make edits that the whole organization can see. This way the simple process becomes a living breathing document that outlines, the ‘how’ and ‘why’ we conduct these actions in a certain way.
Leverage Others:
No big secret here; many of the systems you want to create have already been made by a company you already know. Some of the best processed we have in our business have been borrowed by others and customized to our customer experience. Many vendors also provide these tools to support their customers.
They know the best way to install or sell their products. Leverage their R&D dollars so you can easily train employees and begin setting up systems around your employees and experience.
Vision and Clarity:
The single most important part of setting up systems in processes is to make sure you are clear on the vision for your business and being crystal clear on the direction you are going.
This way, you are not setting up a standard operating procedure (SOP) for a part of your business that contradicts another process you setup before. By seeing clearly where you are going, this also prevents you from setting up processes that will ultimately outdated in 12 months.
Before anyone writes down a process for their business, the 5 even 10-year vision outline should be the first document written.
Yes, the FIRST. This should include revenue, departments, market size and your core values.
Don’t worry if it’s not 100% accurate, because this will adjust as you grow and should be the governing document of all your systems and processes.
While this may seam like a very general overview of how-to setup systems and processes but they should be guiding principles so you can start today on improving your business.
If you want to see some of these principles in action, we gladly host guests at our main headquarters weekly to help show other businesses how we champion these steps.
If you have interest in learning more, feel free to reach out to us at 405-213-0492 or info@vestafs.com .
