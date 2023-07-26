Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City is seeing a steady flow of travelers this week with over 35,000 people going through the security checkpoint to catch their flights.
Expect delays during the early morning hours of 4:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.
“We would like to remind passengers who are traveling this week and into August, to arrive two and half hours before you board your flight,” said Stacey Hamm, the pubic information officer for the airport.
She said, “This will give you plenty of time to find parking as our parking garages and parking lots fill up fast. Also, TSA is upgrading equipment within the checkpoint area which is causing longer delays going through security.”
As always, travelers can help ease the stress of one of the busiest times of the year with planning.
Here are a few tips:
* Travelers should always arrive at the terminal at least 2 hours before you board your flight.
* Check-in early for flights. Most airlines close the check-in process 30 or 45 minutes before a scheduled departure (confirm with your airline).
* Be prepared for the checkpoint. Travelers should ensure that their carry-on does not contain prohibited items.
* Firearms are not permitted in carry-ons or in the terminal building. A firearm may be checked if it is unloaded, in a locked case and declared to the airline.
* Liquids, gels, and aerosols should fit in a one quart zip lock bag and be under 3.4 ounces.
* To review what items can go in your carry-on, visit www.tsa.gov/travel. https://www.tsa.gov/travel
For those who are picking up travelers, there is no parking or waiting at the terminal curbside on the upper and lower levels.
Only active loading is allowed. Visitors waiting for arriving passengers may utilize the cell phone lot or hourly parking.
The cell phone lot is free and hourly parking is free for stays less than an hour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.