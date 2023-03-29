Senator Lankford Sounded the Alarm on China's Farmland Purchases yesterday.
The Senator from Oklahoma stated that "over 1 million acres of Oklahoma farmland are currently owned by foreign entities, and nations like China are "100%" using the land for drug production. These are Chinese criminal organizations that are moving in, and you're not going to move in and move that much money without some awareness of the Chinese Communist Party and setting up.
Just in the last year, China has doubled the number of acres that it has in the United States. They're buying up hundreds of thousands of acres across the country, and they're moving in criminal operations into the country," the senator explained on Fox.
