FILE - Trader Patrick King works the floor at the New York Sock Exchange, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in New York. Stocks fell sharply on Wednesday as the Stocks fell sharply on Wednesday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up more than 1,100 points, or 3.6% and the tech-heavy Nasaq pulled back 4.7%. The S&P 500, the benchmark for many index funds, fell 4%.