Statues adorn the facade of the New York Stock Exchange, July 14, 2022, in New York. Stocks are pushing higher on Wall Street in early trading but remain mostly in the red for the week as traders try to gauge whether the Federal Reserve will succeed in its mission to get inflation under control. The central bank's policymakers meet again in two weeks, and markets expect them to deliver another jumbo-sized interest rate increase of three-quarters of a percentage point. Investors will be closely watching appearances by Fed officials later Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 to see if they drop any hints about the Fed's thinking.