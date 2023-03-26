featured
STEAM roundtables set in Oklahoma City -- Guernsey and other leaders from across to discuss innovative future-focused STEAM programs
Oklahoma City – STEAM, which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics, continues to increase in importance in Oklahoma and across the country.
Recognizing the importance of STEAM, Guernsey, an Oklahoma design and consulting firm, teamed up with the STEAM Engine, Inc., for the upcoming 2023 State of STEAM Roundtables.
These quarterly breakfast events bring together community leaders, companies and organizations from across Oklahoma to discuss matters at the intersection of economic development, workforce development, PK-20 Education and STEAM.
The STEAM Engine, an Oklahoma-based 501(c)3 nonprofit formed in 2019, partners with schools and after-school programs to offer hands-on, project-based learning and career exploration to third through eighth-grade students to equip the next generation with the skills needed to solve 21st-century problems.
“In Oklahoma, industries such as architecture, energy, aerospace and biotechnology rely heavily on STEAM skills and knowledge,” STEAM Engine Founder and Executive Director Morgan Jones said in a statement sent to The City Sentinel.
“Bringing Oklahoma organizations together in support of STEAM better positions our communities to focus on aligning resources, addressing the issues and discussing innovative programs which ultimately promote economic growth, improving the quality of life for all citizens.”
The first 2023 STEAM Roundtable will be held on Thursday, March 30, at Will Rogers Theater, 4322 N. Western Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK. Attendees will hear from panelists about the innovative programs addressing these multifaceted issues and participate in conversations that will help align resources across our state.
Networking for the 2023 STEAM Roundtable begins at 7:45 a.m., followed by breakfast, opening remarks, panel discussions, audience Q&A and an impact partnership project update. The program concludes at 10 a.m.
Charles “Chad” Stearns, III, of Boeing will serve as moderator. Confirmed panelists for the March 30 event include:
● Lee Copeland, Director of Talent and Business Growth at Greater Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce
● Marissa Lightsey, Executive Director of College and Career Readiness at Oklahoma State Department of Education
● Ashley Sellers, Executive Director of Central Oklahoma Workforce Innovation Board
● Tom Wavering, Executive Director at OU's Tom Love Innovation Hub
Upcoming 2023 STEAM Roundtable dates and topics are as follows:
● June 22 – Economic Development
● Sept. 21 – Workforce Development
● Dec. 10 – K-20 Education and Expanded Learning
Secure a seat at the table for these important conversations by registering today at www.steamengineokc.org/stateofsteam
Notes: Guernsey (https://www.guernsey.us/ ) is 100% employee-owned and a leading provider of design and consulting services. Founded in 1928, Guernsey has developed an impressive base of clients worldwide, including federal, state and local government; military; utilities; tribal; higher education; Fortune 500 companies; and the oil and gas industry sectors. Guernsey is an employee-owned, multi-discipline firm providing innovative answers for complex projects with engineers, architects, planners, consultants, environmental scientists, designers, analysts, accountants and project managers. Realize the Guernsey difference at https://www.guernsey.us/.
STEAM Engine OKC (www.steamengineokc.org/join-our-mailing-list.html ) was formed to address the lack of equitable access to high-quality after-school STEAM programming in Oklahoma, the STEAM Engine, Inc, is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that helps students from under-resourced and underrepresented communities see themselves with a future in a higher-paying career in STEM. Launched in Fall of 2019, the organization has grown to serve more than 250 students each week through Community Partners like Boys & Girls Club of Oklahoma County, FreedomCity, Millwood Public Schools, Oklahoma City Public Schools, the Oklahoma City Innovation District, Urban Bridge and YMCA. Through weekly, hands-on lessons, grounded in Art and Design as the processes underpinning creative problem-solving within STEM disciplines, students explore careers opportunities in the eight major industries that drive Oklahoma’s economy and contribute to the upward mobility of families across the state.
Patrick McGuigan
