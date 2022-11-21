When we are identifying reasons, a home has settled we typically can tie everything back to one common issue: Soil Movement.
The soil that our homes rest on can be influenced easily by construction methods, drought, and rainfall. These typically cause expanding and contracting in the soils that result in movement in the foundation of our structures.
We have been working for years understanding and developing ideas that would help prevent Homeowners from experiencing the issues in the first place. Many don’t realize that you can prevent foundation problems from occurring with a simple and log lasting method known as Soil Stabilization.
Soil stabilization is designed to prevent the reasons a home would move in the first place: movement in the soil. We use a two-part polymer that solidifies the soil and prevents the elements from causing movement. It is executed by driving injection rods about 6-7’ into the soil.
There are other injection points that can be installed at 3-4ft. Then a heated chemical grouting is injected into the soil to solidify it from any movement. Once the procedure is complete, the rods are cut and buried into the soil. This leaves the soil stabilized no matter what the circumstances.
By Installing chemical Soil Stabilization, we save homeowners thousands from the alternative piering methods. By installing chemical grouting we can ensure that the industrious method of installing structural piers never has to be considered.
After completion the home is benchmarked and then monitored for accuracy and longevity of the system. The Product is called POLY 400 structural stabilizer and is an environmentally friendly product that is made from 90% recycled materials.
So if you are worried about the potential of having movement in your foundation, consider addressing the cause rather than the symptom on a proactive basis.
By addressing the soil we can all help homeowners across Oklahoma from needing foundation repair piering systems installed.
If you want to know more about Soil Stabilization, feel free to visit us at vestafoundationsolutions.com or call us at 405-213-0492 for additional information.
