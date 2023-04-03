Concerning The Oklahoma Corporation Commission Meeting: Tuesday April 4 at 1:30 p.m.
FIRST ITEM on the Agenda:
https://oklahoma.gov/content/dam/ok/en/occ/documents/ajls/jls-courts/court-clerk/meetings/2023/2023-04-04-regular-meeting-agenda-amended.pdf
Live-stream Video: https://www.zoomgov.com/j/161050472
Advisory Summary:
In response to an attempt to sneak through approval of some $3 billion of ONG and PSO’s 2021 fuel costs by burying the items as attachments on the OCC’s generalized “24-hour Signing Agenda” for Tuesday, April 4, Corporation Commissioner Bob Anthony has issued two deliberations statements:
and
The first lists numerous reasons why approving the proposed orders declaring ONG and PSO’s 2021 fuel costs (including Winter Storm costs) “prudent” would not only be premature at this point in time, but be would also be “improper, irresponsible, negligent and a slap in the face to the hardworking ratepayers of Oklahoma.”
Anthony makes the second filing in response to repeated “declarations of impotence” by his fellow Commissioners who claim they do not have the power or authority to investigate possible wrongdoing like fraud and market manipulation that may have impacted the utilities’ 2021 fuel costs.
It details numerous places in the Oklahoma Constitution and Oklahoma Statutes that Anthony says do indeed give the Corporation Commission the power to investigate and take action against companies for such offenses.
“The reality is that the OCC not only has the power and authority to investigate those highest-in-the-history-of-the-nation natural gas prices Oklahomans paid during the February 2021 Winter Storm, it also has a legal obligation to do so.” Anthony writes. “‘Can’t’ never did anything!” Anthony concludes.
The proposed orders for ONG and PSO are on the agenda for the next meeting of the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, on Tuesday, April 4 at 1:30 pm at the Jim Thorpe Building, near the State Capitol in Oklahoma City.
The summary is above. Here is the Full Text:
First, in "Any Thought of Approving these Proposed Orders is Premature at Best" (https://public.occ.ok.gov/WebLink/DocView.aspx?id=13547340 ), Commissioner Anthony points out numerous reasons why approving the two proposed final orders – which would declare some $3 billion of ONG and PSO's 2021 fuel costs (including Winter Storm costs) "fair, just, reasonable … and prudently incurred" – would be "premature at best."
and
First, in “Any Thought of Approving these Proposed Orders is Premature at Best” (https://public.occ.ok.gov/WebLink/DocView.aspx?id=13547340 ), Commissioner Anthony points out numerous reasons why approving the two proposed final orders – which would declare some $3 billion of ONG and PSO’s 2021 fuel costs (including Winter Storm costs) “fair, just, reasonable … and prudently incurred” – would be “premature at best.”
He writes:
Why any OCC Commissioner would even put these proposed 2021 Fuel Cost and Prudence Review “Final Orders” on the Commission agenda at this point in time, let alone consider approving them en masse as part of the 24-hour Signing Agenda, is totally baffling to me. In light of recent developments in Kansas and Texas alleging appalling wrongdoing by companies that also do business in Oklahoma, the record of facts and evidence to support a finding of “prudency” in any of these cases is woefully inadequate.
Anthony says questions “essential to a well-founded determination of ‘prudency’ remain inadequately answered by each of these utilities.”
To declare these 2021 fuel costs “prudent” at this point in time would be improper, irresponsible, negligent and a slap in the face to the hardworking ratepayers of Oklahoma who will ultimately pay for them.
Anthony calls attention to lawsuits in Kansas and Texas alleging unlawful conduct, including natural gas market manipulation and false “force majeure” declarations, by energy companies that also did business in Oklahoma in 2021.
He points out that Commissioners Hiett and David recently approved a proposal to hire an “independent consultant” to “review” these very fuel costs.
David also sent a letter to Attorney General Gentner Drummond asking him to look into possible market manipulation. The Attorney General has said he will.
Is Commissioner Hiett really proposing that this Commission declare some $3 billion of ONG and PSO’s 2021 fuel costs to be “prudent” before his own consultant’s “review” of those costs has even begun?
Why would the OCC interfere by declaring any fuel costs “prudent” when the A.G. says he is investigating them for possible fraudulent influences?
How can historically high fuel costs that were potentially the result of unlawful conduct – including price-gouging, fraud and market manipulation – possibly be declared “fair, just, reasonable” or “prudent” before the true origins of those costs are thoroughly investigated and determined?
Anthony also raises forceful questions about deficiencies in the evidentiary record of the cases and what appear to be inconsistencies in statements and positions taken by the OCC, individual commissioners, and the OCC’s Public Utility Division. He also points credible allegations of wrongdoing and actions taken in other states (like the Kansas and Texas lawsuits) that he says should encourage the OCC to “proceed with caution” before officially declaring that similar wrongdoing didn’t happen here.
Rather than giving this Commission pause about our pending calendar-year-2021 cases, encouraging reassessment or a reevaluation of our procedures before then proceeding with caution, recent headlines in other states appear to have had the opposite effect.
Here at the OCC, it is as if the sordid circumstances elsewhere do not exist; or if they do, they appear to have motivated some to accelerate these cases and try to sneak final orders through quickly. This hurry-up-offense is being implemented in spite of the fact that the costs in question are already being collected from ratepayers. Devoting needed time and attention and judiciously considering changing circumstances will not cause harm to utilities, but it has the potential to save ratepayers from paying hundreds of millions of dollars for excessive fuel costs.
Consideration of these two proposed final orders worth some $3 billion to ONG and PSO ratepayers will be the first item on the agenda at the OCC’s Tuesday April 4 at 1:30 pm Meeting.
Agenda: https://oklahoma.gov/content/dam/ok/en/occ/documents/ajls/jls-courts/court-clerk/meetings/2023/2023-04-04-regular-meeting-agenda-amended.pdf
Live-stream Video:
Second, after repeated “declarations of impotence” by his fellow Commissioners who claim they do not have the power or authority to investigate possible wrongdoing like fraud and market manipulation that may have impacted the utilities’ 2021 fuel costs, Commissioner Anthony’s “Time for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy at the Corporation Commission,”(https://public.occ.ok.gov/WebLink/DocView.aspx?id=13546644 ) suggests “strategies to change those faulty thinking patterns, and, thereby, the problematic behavior” of failing to investigate.
Importantly, none of these self-diagnosed impotent Corporation Commissioners has ever cited any law, statute or formal legal opinion that would actually prohibit them from conducting “this type of investigation into these companies.”
Saying he hopes some “cognitive behavioral therapy” will help his fellow Corporation Commissioners “recognize reality,” Anthony’s filing details numerous places in the Oklahoma Constitution and Oklahoma Statutes that do indeed give the Corporation Commission the power to investigate and take action against companies for such offenses.
And the reality is that the OCC not only has the power and authority to investigate those highest-in-the-history-of-the-nation natural gas prices Oklahomans paid during the February 2021 Winter Storm, it also has a legal obligation to do so.
After citations from a dozen different sections of the Constitution and State Statutes, including Title 17, Section 152 (17 O.S. § 152) which says:
“The Commission shall have full … inquisitorial power to examine such public utilities, … the management, conduct, operation, practices and services … also with respect to their compliance with … the Constitution and laws of this state, and with the orders of the Commission.”
And Title 17, Section 153 (17 O.S. § 152) which says:
“ … the Commission shall have all additional implied and incidental powers which may be proper and necessary to carry out, perform and execute all powers herein enumerated, specified, mentioned, or indicated …”
Anthony concludes:
I believe it is self-evident that the Commission’s additional implied powers include the “proper and necessary” powers to investigate possible market manipulation and other corrupt influences on excessive or fraudulent natural gas fuel prices that may adversely affect the “reasonableness” and “prudency” of a company’s rates and charges.
The Commission should start by thoroughly examining the “books and papers” both of Oklahoma’s public utilities and of other public service corporations, such as intrastate pipeline companies, who engaged in natural gas purchases and sales during the February 2021 Winter Storm.
Citing his fellow Commissioners’ frequent pronouncements that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (“FERC”), not the OCC, oversees commodities markets, Anthony cites sections from the federal Commodities Exchange Act (which prohibits manipulation of natural gas markets) showing that it gives designated state officials the authority to investigate and enforce violations of that act.
Anthony also calls attention to a recent federal appeals court decision ruling that that the FERC regulates interstate pipelines but not Oklahoma’s tens-of-thousands-of-miles of internal intrastate pipelines.
He then cites more Oklahoma constitutional provisions and statutes indicating that the Corporation Commission is supposed to regulate intrastate pipeline activity.
Once again, Anthony calls on his fellow Commissioners to “adopt a new posture of openness and transparency” and agree to hire qualified independent experts empowered with the Corporation Commission’s full review authority to find the true sources of the extreme 2021 fuel costs and examine the terms of the procurement contracts and their prudence in the context of appropriate market rates and industry best practices.
Conducting a full, open and thorough investigation of the costs incurred by Oklahoma’s regulated public utilities and passed on to Oklahoma’s ratepayers is a legal obligation each of us Corporation Commissioners assumed when he or she raised their right hand and took the oath to perform the duties of this office to the best of our ability.
Finally, regarding “jurisdiction,” my first grade teacher, Mrs. Robson, may have said it best:
“Can’t” never did anything!
-----
NOTE FROM THE CITY SENTINEL: This information is posted in the public interest by The City Sentinel newspaper. While submissions with other views about these issues are welcome, managers and content decision-makers for The City Sentinel newspaper reserve the right to make content decisions about news, information and opinion without regard to political considerations or pressure. This standard is applied to other matters of public interest and information or other matters covered by the newspaper, which is locally-owned and managed.
