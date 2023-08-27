A new smart asset report has found that airfare at Will Rogers World Airport increased approximately 20% over the last year.
Will Rogers was ranked in the top 15 airports with the highest airfares increases in the nation. To uncover the average airfare increases nationwide, SmartAsset analyzed the Bureau of Transportation data for 72 of America's largest airports.
The study did a comparison of prices between January 2022 to January 2023. The most expensive airline in the U.S. is Envoy air with airfares that average $12.42 a mile. Envoy is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Airlines.
In 2019 WRWA handled 4.42 million passengers. To view the full report including interactive, searchable chart with complete findings, as well as study methodology click the link below:
https://smartasset.com/data-studies/airfare-cost-increases-q1-2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.