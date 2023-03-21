Fellsmere, Florida (Newswire.com) - - As National Agriculture Week (March 21-27) began, B&W Quality Growers (B&W) shared its “Smart Farming Initiative,” pointing to practices implemented to grow healthy products sustainably and naturally.
In a press release touting “over 150 years of experience” in agri-business, B&W pointed to work growing “100% natural watercress, arugula, and spinach on a year-round basis.:
“Annual availability is achieved by actively taking advantage of each of its eight farms' peak growing seasons,” the news release, sent to news organizations via Newswire.com, said
Following the sun has passive and environmental benefits too. Because each farm can recharge naturally in seasonal rotation, there is a reduced need and use of chemicals. By utilizing this system, B&W has reduced chemical usage by over 50% in the past 10 years.
B&W's primary product is watercress -- a rapidly growing perennial plant that grows in waterbeds. Therefore, a high sustainable priority is water conservation efforts.
To limit runoff and save valuable water resources, B&W utilizes a water re-circulation system in each of the waterbeds that makes all the water used on the farm reusable. B&W says this makes the work “net zero for water waste.”
Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel newspaper adapted this story for online posting, working from the original release from Newswire.com, which can be read here: https://www.newswire.com/news/worlds-largest-grower-of-distinctive-leafy-greens-shares-smart-farming-21983355
Calling attention to B&W’s business approach, the release said, “As a grower that harvests, packs, and ships in-house, B&W's sustainable practices go from farm to facility. Its product bags are from recycled materials and are recyclable, and since switching from wax-coated cardboard, B&W's shipping and food service boxes are recyclable as well.
“B&W Quality Growers' mission is to provide the highest quality and flavor of distinctive leafy greens, but it has a passion to do so sustainably and ecologically. For more information about B&W's Smart Farming Initiative and watercress, visit bwqualitygrowers.com.
Notes from the release: “With over 150 years of experience, B&W Quality Growers (bwqualitygrowers.com ) is the largest grower of distinctive leafy greens, including watercress, arugula, and spinach. B&W has farms in eight states and provides the highest quality of healthy flavorful greens to wholesale, retail, and foodservice across North America.”
