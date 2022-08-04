Tlinker Conference
Brig. Gen. Chris Hill spoke at a 2019 conference at the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Center, Tinker Air Force Base. 
 Photo Provided.
 
Midwest City, Oklahoma -– The "Tinker and the Primes" business conference will run August 9-11, 2022 at the Reed Center in Midwest City. Companies from more than 40 states and five foreign countries are registered to attend.
 
The three-day conference presented by the Midwest City Chamber of Commerce connects aerospace and defense technology businesses to the Department of Defense (DoD)Tinker Air Force Base and other contracting agencies.
 
This year, more than 100 companies are scheduled to attend and exhibit highlighting their services. Each one vying to gain access to $3 billion in contracts that are awarded annually at Tinker Air Force Base.
 
“This conference is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for all types of aerospace businesses to interact directly with DoD leadership, along with local and international aerospace companies,” says Marcy Jarrett, President of the Midwest City Chamber of Commerce.
“We aim to make sure anyone interested in doing business can participate and connect with decision-makers in the aerospace industry, as well as Tinker.”
 
What’s included in the business conference:
 
* Industry updates
* How to do business with the Department of Defense (DoD)
* Networking and interaction with DoD decision-makers
* Supplier Search Interviews with USAF Supply Chain and Industry Leaders
* Tours of Tinker Air Force Base for registered attendees
 
 
The 2022 conference includes keynote remarks from General Duke Z. Richardson, Commander, Air Force Materiel Command; Lt. General Tom D. Miller, Commander, Air Force Sustainment Center; Honorable Andrew Hunter, Secretary of the Air Force – Acquisitions; Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt; U.S. Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma City; and U.S. Representative Tom Cole of Moore.
 
The conference is preceded by a Women in Aeronautics Reception celebrating women’s roles in the advancement of aerospace, Monday, August 8, 5:30-7 p.m. at the Sheraton Reed Center.
 
Two of the highest-ranking females at Tinker Air Force Base -- Chief Master Sergeant Michelle Browning and Ms. Winnifred Walden -- will provide comments.
 
In addition, on Tuesday, Aug.9, the conference will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force. Along with the USAF "birthday," the 80th anniversary of Tinker Air Force Base and Midwest City will be be marked during an evening VIP reception.
 
The Midwest City Chamber of Commerce produces "Tinker and the Primes" in collaboration with Tinker Air Force Base, the City of Midwest City and other industry partners.
 
Northrop Grumman serves as the title sponsor of the event with prime contractors such as The Boeing Company, Field Aerospace, Heico, and MOOG Inc., Global Turbine Services, Parker, MTU Maintenance, Robbins-Gioia, StandardAero, and Schaller Group supporting the event with premier sponsorships.
 
 
 
 
