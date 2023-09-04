Earlier this summer, the President of Israel, Isaac Herzog, delivered a well-received address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress. It was notable timely, for the moment eroding the growing strength of the anti-Israel “Squad” wing among Democrats in the U.S. House.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/faith/strong-and-resilient-israel-has-democracy-in-its-dna-isaac-herzog-s-speech-to-congress/article_eb552298-26f7-11ee-b14e-3f026a4d4348.html )
President Herzog affirmed: “When the United States is strong, Israel is stronger. And when Israel is strong, the United States is more secure.”
Some Oklahomans attended the Herzog speech. More about that, below.
Most Americans have no idea what daily risks the Nation and People of Israel face. As I have written before, they live in the toughest neighborhood in the world – at the eastern edge of the Mediterranean Sea, a place Western-oriented people usually still call “the Middle East.”
In the aftermath of the Second World War, modern Israel was established within the British Mandate as a permanent homeland for Jewish people, based in their historic home.
With the collective memory of the world still fresh as the full extent of the horrific National Socialist (Nazi) regime in Germany became more clearly understood, the United States (through the action of President Harry Truman) became the first country officially to recognize modern Israel.
Israel’s neighbors are governed by adherents of Islam – not the Islam of many of our neighbors here in Oklahoma or the historically tolerant variations found in Morocco and some other nations -- but the anti-Israel and often anti-Jewish “Wahhabist” branch that emerged in the early modern era on the Saudi Arabian Peninsula.
For a brief time, it appeared that the historic work of the Abrahamic Accords under former President Donald Trump would transform the Middle East.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/news/zionist-organization-of-america-honors-former-president-trump/article_f9d92382-65d2-11ed-8a30-03943feafb8b.html )
The practical results of those Accords include the shift of notable Arab governments toward economic ties and the start of peaceful exchanges with Israel.
As Michael Tuchin, president of the American-Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) pointed out: “President Herzog was greeted with repeated standing ovations from the entire chamber. He thanked the senators and representatives for their ironclad bipartisan support for the U.S.-Israel relationship both ‘throughout history and at this critical moment in time.’”
Tuchin pointed hopefully to the now-cordial relations Israel has with “Egypt, Jordan, the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco.” Israel has new hope and is working to forge ties with Saudi Arabia.
But Iran’s desire to secure nuclear weapons and the relentless antipathy demonstrated every day toward Israel and Jews are not theoretical constructs, they are as real as the determination and hatred manifested by Adolf Hitler and his minions as they sought a “Final Solution” for what he deemed “the Jewish Problem.”
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/faith/a-letter-from-the-american-israel-public-affairs-committee/article_39605e70-49bd-11ee-8e37-f3bba17768d0.html )
As I reported reported another leader of AIPAC recently delivered a distressing overview of the past eight months:
"The year began (2023) with a surge of street-level attacks by Iranian-backed Palestinian terrorists, which included multiple shootings, car rammings, and stabbings. 35 Israelis have been killed in these attacks so far this year.
"In May, Israelis endured an onslaught of 1,468 rockets fired over five days by Palestinian terrorists in Gaza. Since 2021, terror groups in Gaza have deliberately fired more than 7,000 rockets at Israeli civilians, with the goal to injure and kill as many innocent people as possible."
"Israel also faced rocket attacks from the north and east. In April, terrorists fired 34 rockets from southern Lebanon into Israel. Days later, Iranian-backed forces in Syria fired six rockets, showing Iran’s strategy of using Syria as a new front against Israel. Then in June, terrorists in the northern West Bank fired two rockets at Israel — the first rocket fire from the West Bank in at least 18 years!"
David Shankman of AIPAC continued in his recent letter to me and other supporters:
"In July, the anti-Israel hate at the U.N. reached a new low when it published a report on children in armed conflict, saying it “welcomes letters received from Palestinian Islamic Jihad and from Hamas” — two designated terrorist groups."
"Amid these growing dangers, pro-Israel Americans like you ... our leaders on Capitol Hill to ensure that bipartisan support for Israel’s security remained strong.”
In another letter, the AIPAC staff described what is being taught to Palestinian children in the region:
“Textbooks produced by the U.N.’s Palestinian refugee agency contain incitement to violence against Israel and hatred of Jews.
“Despite promises to remove such content, reports have found that the curriculum for Palestinian schools published by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) continues to include:
Grammar exercises where students write sentences about ‘Jihad warriors’ and commitment to ‘liberate Palestine’
A poem that teaches students that to die as a martyr by killing Israelis is a ‘hobby’
Geography lessons where Israel is labeled as ‘modern-day Palestine’ and students are given exercises of naming Israeli cities as Palestinian.
Two years ago, I read about the death of Cpl. Maksym Molchanov, 20, an Israel soldier. He was taking a drive when he was killed.
A recent AIPAC missive provided details I’d not seen previously.
The young man “moved to Israel from Ukraine in 2017 through a program for Jewish teenagers to complete their high school education in Israel. He obtained Israeli citizenship in 2021 and joined the IDF as a lone soldier in 2022. He was off-duty when a Palestinian terrorist killed him in a truck ramming attack. … May his memory be for a blessing.”
Every hour of every day, this is what faces the people of Israel and the political leadership of that beloved nation. I support the work of Mr. Shankman and his colleagues. AIPAC’s effective labor has kept a broad-partisan consensus in place that Israel’s security and long-term economic stability is a central American interest.
Right here at home, I respect the amazing work of Edie Roodman of the Oklahoma Israel Exchange (OKIE).
The former director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Oklahoma City, Roodman is one of the most passionate and persistent advocates in this region, pressing for practical steps to advance the interests of our state, our nation, and of Israel.
Supporting Edie means I back continued military aid, sustained closed ties and direct communication on all matters of importance.
For the long run, it is also essential that American leaders refuse to “adapt” to the terrorist curriculum materials that permeate the “educational” system still dominant among Israel’s neighbors.
To wrap up these reflections, I note that Chabad Rabbi Ovadia Goldman was also at President Herzog’s speech before Congress. Goldman models the Jewish faith in regular exchanges with state, regional and national leaders.
I look forward to the annual Menorah lighting ceremony under his (and his wife Nechomah’s) generous and noble leadership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.