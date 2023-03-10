California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation has closed Silicon Valley Bank and given control of its assets today to the FDIC in what is the largest U.S. bank failure since the global financial crisis more than 10 years ago. The FDIC has created the Deposit Insurance National Bank of Santa Clara, which now holds the insured deposits from SVB. The FDIC said that insured depositors will have access to their money by Monday morning. SVB’s branch offices will also reopen then under FDIC control as receiver.
Whether existing depositors with more than the $250,000 limit will receive all their money back will be determined in the future. The last large U.S. bank failure was Washington Mutual in 2008. Industry insiders are worried that this could be the start of a trend after the FTX debacle and other newly discovered financial issues. p
"Silicon Valley Bank lost $1.8 billion in the sale of U.S. treasuries and mortgage-backed securities that it had invested in, owing to rising interest rates. It owned bonds, for example, that are no longer attractive compared with more newly issued bonds, and took a financial hit on these. The bank was also contending with shrinking customer deposits, given that its customer base of largely startups has far less money right now to park at a financial institution.
Because of its predicament, it decided to raise a bunch of money to safeguard its business. The plan was to sell $1.25 billion of its common stock to investors, $500 million in convertible preferred shares, and $500 million of its common stock in a separate transaction to the private equity firm General Atlantic. Its plan clearly backfired."
According to our sources the venture capital firms, after the announcement that was made by Silvergate, (Crypto-friendly bank Silvergate to wind down after FTX blow-up), advised their clients to move their money out of SVB which resulted in a run on SVB and the ensuing shut down by regulators. SVB's CEO begged for calm but calm was not what he got. Even as far back as February the Financial Times was reporting that SVB was attracting short sellers.
Bloomberg reports on SVB's risk
Newcomer.co reported this morning that founders were lining up at the New York branch of Silicon Valley Bank to take their money out and so much so that the NYPD was called.
They further reported " This morning, the Silicon Valley Bank crisis continued to escalate. Startup founders and investment firms raced to withdraw their money. CNBC reported that SVB was in talks to sell itself. Rival J.P. Morgan published a supportive analyst note. I spoke to a major investor who said that about ten of his portfolio companies had pulled out about $1.5 billion collectively from Silicon Valley Bank. The companies put in their requests around 6 p.m. Eastern Time Thursday and got their money this morning."
In plain English and according to our very well educated and connected but anonymous source, "the fundamental issue was the banks' risk management practices which were most likely severely inadequate. additionally, the bigger banks are subject to much more stringent controls that would have prevented this from happening. Banks will probably move to raise their interest their savings rates to retain depositors since make 5% on Treasuries and money market funds yet banks are still paying pennies on savings accounts."
More to come as information is released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.