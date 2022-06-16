Adapted from BUSINESS WIRE – Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE: SGFY), a leading healthcare platform that leverages advanced analytics, technology, and nationwide healthcare networks to create and power value-based payment programs, officially opened a new regional service center in Oklahoma City.
The Company marked the opening of its 25,000 square-foot site on June 15 with a ceremonial ribbon cutting event that included state and local government representatives, business community leaders, and employees.
“Our investment in workforce and economic development is attracting industry-leading companies like Signify Health who recognize the many attributes Oklahoma has to offer growing businesses,” said Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt in a statement.
“We are delighted to officially welcome Signify Health to our business community and look forward to supporting their continued success for many years to come.”
Last December, Signify Health announced its decision to locate its third regional service center hub in Oklahoma City and plans to bring more than 200 new jobs to the region. Since that time, the Company has hired more than 130 new employees who work both on-site and remotely.
“We truly appreciate the warm welcome and support we have received from both the Governor’s and Mayor’s administrations. They helped make the process of opening up a new facility and sourcing talented people a seamless and positive experience,” said David Pierre, Chief Operating Officer at Signify Health.
“We knew at the outset of this journey that Oklahoma City was a place where we would find people who share our values and passion for making a positive difference in people’s health. What we found here exceeded our high expectations,” he added.
“The healthcare industry in Oklahoma City is an extremely important economic driver for our region, and more importantly it’s a major contributor to a high quality of life for our residents,” said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt in a pre-event statement provided to The Oklahoma City Sentinel.
“We congratulate Signify on opening its doors in Oklahoma City and look forward to the contributions they will make to our community, from both economic and quality of life perspectives.”
Located at 5400 E. Memorial Road, Signify’s service center is designed to support the distinct needs of a hybrid workforce, including a flexible floor plan and collaboration spaces. In working with Turner & Company, Signify adopted a number of healthy workplace elements used in its Dallas office.
Among the eco-friendly features are a geo-thermal HVAC system, LED lighting and an onsite wastewater treatment system.
Signify Health’s Chief Operating Officer, David Pierre, hosted a ceremonial ribbon cutting event on Wednesday morning. Gov. Kevin Stitt; Brent Kisling, Executive Director of Commerce, Oklahoma State Department of Commerce; and, Jeff Seymour, Executive Vice President, Greater Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce participated in the ceremony.
To learn more about Signify Health and career opportunities, visit signifyhealth.com/careers-corporate.
About Signify Health: According to company officials, “Signify Health is a leading healthcare platform that leverages advanced analytics, technology, and nationwide healthcare provider networks to create and power value-based payment programs. Our mission is to transform how care is paid for and delivered so that people can enjoy more healthy, happy days at home. Our solutions support value-based payment programs by aligning financial incentives around outcomes, providing tools to health plans and healthcare organizations designed to assess and manage risk and identify actionable opportunities for improved patient outcomes, coordination and cost-savings. Through our platform, we coordinate what we believe is a holistic suite of clinical, social, and behavioral services to address an individual’s healthcare needs and prevent adverse events that drive excess cost, all while shifting services towards the home.{
For more information on how the company is “taking health homeward,” visit at signifyhealth.com.
