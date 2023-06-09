Oklahoma City -- The REALTORS® Relief Foundation (RRF) has announced that the Shawnee Board of REALTORS® will receive $150,000 in relief grants to aid victims of recent tornadoes that impacted Shawnee homeowners in April.
(https://www.nar.realtor/about-nar/grants-and-funding/realtors-relief-foundation )
"We're extremely grateful for the support we received from the REALTORS® Relief Foundation following the April 19 tornadoes," Shawnee Board of REALTORS® President Jamie Carter said.
"The relief fund has provided us with life-changing resources for those affected to begin rebuilding. This contribution will aid the entire community.”
(https://shawneerealtors.com/ )
This grant was described in a press release sent to The City Sentinel – Oklahoma City as “part of the more than $1.6 million in total disaster relief aid that was made available to REALTOR® associations in Arkansas, Mississippi, Kansas and Oklahoma. The funds will be made available to the public to assist with disaster victims’ housing payments as relief and recovery efforts continue.”
Homeowners affected by the April 19 tornadoes may call the Shawnee Board of REALTORS® at (405)273-6113 to apply for assistance or learn more.
“I am deeply committed to supporting the Shawnee community in their recovery from the devastating tornado. Together with our state and local partners, we will increase our outreach efforts and expand our ability to aid those in need,” said the President of the REALTORS® Relief Foundation, Mike McGrew. “We hope the support from the REALTOR® community and the National Association of REALTORS® will provide necessary resources to those profoundly affected by this devastating event.”
Since 2001, RRF has disbursed more than $38 million in aid to more than 19,000 families in 42 states and territories. The National Association of REALTORS® collaborates with state and local REALTOR® associations to cover all administrative costs, ensuring 100% of all funds collected are distributed directly to disaster relief causes.
When a major disaster occurs, RRF mobilizes its outreach efforts and turns to NAR members and other constituents for support. To learn more about the REALTORS® Relief Foundation, please visit www.nar.realtor/rrf.
About the REALTORS® involved in tornado relief
RRF (Realtors® Relief Foundation) is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit that exists to provide financial housing assistance to the public after disasters. In its 20 years of existence, more than $38 million in aid has helped more than 19,000 families. RRF is supported generously by the REALTOR® community. Local and state REALTOR® associations partner with RRF as they mobilize the REALTORS® in their locale to assist those in need. The National Association of REALTORS® in collaboration with REALTOR® associations cover all administrative costs allowing 100% of donations to be used for disaster relief.
The Oklahoma Association of REALTORS® (OAR) connects real estate professionals across the state by providing comprehensive professional resources, maintaining the highest ethical standards and giving REALTORS® a unified voice in shaping Oklahoma real estate property laws and regulations. Learn more about OAR by visiting www.okrealtors.com. Get all OAR updates by following on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) is America’s largest trade association, representing more than 1.5 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries. The term REALTOR® is a registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of REALTORS® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.
Editor’s Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel – Oklahoma City prepared this story for posting, and selected the photos used from online sources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.