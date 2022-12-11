Senator Roger Thompson to remain as Appropriations chair, Senator John Haste will guide Aeronautics/Transportation, and General Government issues
Staff Report, The Oklahoma City Sentinel
In the aftermath of organizational meetings for the majority Republican caucus -- including Greg Treat's retention as President Pro Tempore -- two veteran legislators and Treat allies are in charge of arguably the most significant chairman "portfolios" at the Capitol Building.
They will key stopping-points for many in most policy deliberations "Under the Dome" in those posts.
Senator Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, will continue in his leadership role as Senate Appropriations chair for the 59th Legislature. And Senator John Haste, R-Broken Arrow, is the the man to see at the Aeronautics and Transportation Committee, including the sub-committes on General Government and Transportation.
Sen. Thompson has helmed Appropriations work for the past four years, and will also continue to hold seats on both the Senate Rules and Finance Committees.
“When I first came to the Senate, the state faced budget shortfalls and economic uncertainty. We worked diligently to turn all that around, improve the budgeting process and do so with increased transparency. During my tenure, we’ve been able to make historic investments in core government services, including our schools, as well as public safety to include the largest trooper pay increase in history, health, transportation and we passed a long overdue cost of living increase for state retirees,” Thompson said in a statement sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel.
“We’ve further reduced the state income tax, and through a fiscally conservative approach, we’ve made record deposits in our emergency savings account. This gives us a solid economic foundation from which we can continue to grow and build.”
In 2022, as co-chair of the Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding, Thompson worked with fellow members to vet and approve more than $1.8 billion provided by the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to fund projects throughout the state funding critical needs in health and mental health, education and work force development, broadband expansion and more.
“I am incredibly grateful for what we’ve been able to achieve during my first four years as chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and thankful for the opportunity to continue in that role,” Thompson said.
“Our responsibility is to be the best stewards possible in the allocation of public resources. At the end of the day, the budget is the most important task we as lawmakers are charged with – it impacts every man, woman and child in Oklahoma.”
Sen. Haste has been officially designated by the majority caucus as chair for the Senate’s Aeronautics and Transportation Committee.
Formally called the Senate Transportation Committee, the policy panel has been restructured to highlight the increasing impact of the aviation industry in Oklahoma, the state’s second leading economic driver.
“Aviation and aeronautics have an annual economic impact of $44 billion, supporting more than 205,000 direct and indirect jobs, and the average salary of a direct employee in aviation is $73,300,” Haste said.
“Transportation infrastructure is also critical to our state’s economy, growth and for public safety. I’m excited to lead this committee, especially considering how important these areas are to our state and Senate District 36.”
Haste has also been reappointed as chair of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on General Government and Transportation, and he will continue to serve as vice chair of the Senate Health and Human Services Committee.
He retains his seat on the full Appropriations Committee and will serve on the Senate Rules Committee, and Business and Commerce. This combination of assignments makes him a key player across nearly all policy issues.
“Just since my first term in the Senate, I can see the tremendous strides we’ve made in strengthening the budget and our economy, and passing policy that will truly move our state forward, not just in the short term, but for years to come,” Haste said.
“I’m very optimistic about Oklahoma’s future, and grateful for the positions I’ve been entrusted with to help shape that future.”
Note: Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel contributed to this report, which originated as a Senate staff press release.
