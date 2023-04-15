U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, visited Tinker Air Force Base (AFB) to receive a mission brief on military construction (MILCON), and operations updates on the TACAMO/E-6B squadron, E-3, KC-135 and KC-46.
In addition to conducting all U.S. Air Force aircraft engine service and repair, Tinker AFB is also the largest single-site employer in Oklahoma.
 
Pointing to his service on the Senate Armed Services Committee, Mullin said “It’s my great responsibility to ensure Oklahoma’s military installations have what they need to protect our service members and defend our nation.
 
“Tinker AFB is a world-class installation and a vital resource for Oklahoma, employing over 26,000 military and civilian employees and generating over $3.51 billion in annual statewide impact. It was an honor to visit Tinker AFB today and observe all they do to secure operational readiness and support our brave Airmen, Guardians, and their families.”
 
Operations Briefing with Air Force and Navy Officers
 
Senator Mullin met with numerous Tinker AFB leaders, including Col. David Miller, Vice Commander, Air Force Sustainment Center, Air Force Materiel Command; Col. Hall Sebren, Commander of 72nd Air Base Wing; Capt. Britton Windeler, Deputy Commodore Navy Strategic Communications Wing One; Capt. Robert Majoris, Commodore Navy Strategic Communications Wing One; Col. Jack Frost, 552nd Air Control Wing Operations Group Commander; Col. Keven Coyle, Commander of 552nd Air Control Wing; and Col. Michael Adams, Vice Commander of 552nd Air Control Wing.
 
Mullin’s visit to Tinker AFB marks his second week of state visits in his new capacity as a U.S. Senator, which began last week in the Oklahoma Panhandle.
 
On Saturday, Senator Mullin planned to visit Vance Air Force Base for a tour and mission briefing, completing his fourth military base visit in two weeks.
 
Last week, Senator Mullin visited Fort Sill to receive an operations overview of the Field Artillery School from Col. John Barefield and Col. Curtis King, Commandant of the Air Defense Artillery. The Senator spoke with Base leaders about fleet expansion, modernization, training Ukrainian forces, and the future of Fort Sill.
 
 
At Altus, Mullin met with Vice Commander Col. Patrick Brady-Lee of the 97th Air Mobility Wing for a briefing and tour of a KC-46.
The Senator said, in a press release sent to The City Sentinel, that he learned about how the base has become the premier installation for “producing the world’s most inspired, proficient, and adaptive mobility warriors to deliver airpower for America.”
 
 
 
 
 
 

