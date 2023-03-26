featured
Senate Pro Tempore Greg Treat Names Members of Economic Development Select Committee, Announces First Meeting Date
Oklahoma City – Senate Pro Tempore Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, yesterday (March 25) named the members of his previously announced senate economic development select committee and announced the first meeting date.
The meeting will be at the Oklahoma State Capitol on Tuesday, March 28 at 9:30 a.m. in room 535.
A live stream will be available for public viewing. The meeting will be organizational in nature, so no public comment will be on the agenda.
A Senate select committee can only be made up of senators, giving it subpoena power and the ability to compel witnesses.
Pro Tem Treat said the members of the committee are from all corners of the state and he is prepared to dig into every aspect of Oklahoma’s issues surrounding workforce development, expansion and business attraction.
“I am honored to have the support and commitment of the members who I have chosen to serve on this select committee,” Sen. Treat said.
“I look forward to our bipartisan group of senators working together as we figure out ways to be more attractive to businesses looking to expand or relocate. Although some of the processes may not be pleasant to hear, I want those presenting to the committee to tell us what our downfalls are and where we are coming up short.
“This needs to be an honest conversation to see where changes need to be made to propel Oklahoma into a true competitor on a global scale. We also want to know what we can do to help local businesses and those entrepreneurs who risk it all on a dream they have to own a small business.
“I am also encouraged by the outpouring of support of Oklahomans that have reached out to my office who want to be involved. I anticipate one of the committee’s first actions being a discussion of an advisory council that will run parallel to the committee’s work. This will allow for a more diverse selection of business leaders and overall participation.”
Republicans dominate the Select Committee, reflecting the composition of the Senate
Ten Republicans and two Democrats agreed to Treat’s request to serve on the select committee. Republicans have a 40-8 majority in the upper chamber of the Legislature.
The President of the Senate, under constitutional provisions, is Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, a Republican. He an cast a ballot in the event of tie votes in the chamber, but that has not been necessary in the modern era of GOP dominance of the Oklahoma government.
The two Democrats the pro tempore selected for the select committee are both from Oklahoma City, located in Oklahoma County, the state’s most heavily-populated county. Oklahoma and Tulsa Counties are the metropolitan centers where the Democratic party is competitive with Republicans.
Historically, Democrats dominated the Oklahoma Legislature from statehood (1907) until the era 2004-2010, when a methodical shift toward Republicans accelerated. (Note: In the early 1920s, the GOP held a majority in the state House, but Democrats returned to control and retained it for decades after that.
From 2011 to the present, Republicans have dominated the state government’s elective offices.
Members of the Senate Select Committee include
Sen. Chuck Hall, R-Perry
Sen. Kristen Thompson, R-Edmond
Sen. Bill Coleman, R-Ponca City
Sen. John Haste, R-Broken Arrow
Sen. John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton
Sen. Jerry Alvord, R-Wilson
Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair
Sen. Cody Rogers, R-Tulsa
Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond
Sen. Roland Pederson, R-Burlington
Sen. Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City
Sen. Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City
Pro Tem Treat and Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada, will serve as ex-officio members.
A chair and co-chair will be named at a later date, the Senate press release indicated. A website with agendas and more information is being established and will be functional by Tuesday’s meeting.
NOTE: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel contributed to this report, working from a press release distributed to Treat’s staff. He wrote the sketch of Democrat vs. Republican partisan dominance provided above.
