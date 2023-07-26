You’ve worked extraordinarily hard to build your business, and now a private equity firm is interested in buying a majority stake in it. This could end up being a dream financial scenario for you -- or, after the sale, the dynamics of the new partnership may keep you up at night.
As you consider a potential buyer and yourself staying on as a partner, it’s imperative to have a discussion with them about what the partnership will look like. Every buyer is different. They each have their own methods and often adapt those methods based upon the needs of the companies they partner with.
And sometimes, there is no flexibility at all; there is a defined program that you will be forced to comply with.
You’ll have to ask yourself if that’s for you.
Understanding a buyer’s plan for your company will help you to evaluate them, especially when you have more than one buyer to choose from. What changes should you expect after closing the sale? Here are some key factors to keep in mind when preparing for a new partnership with a private equity firm:
Understanding your new partners
Remember that your new partners are a company. They have a structure, a hierarchy, and their own management team. Take time to understand how their company is organized and, specifically, how that structure will support your company as their newest investment.
Who will be your main contact? Typically, the investment firms have individuals who are responsible for being a primary point of contact for a few of the companies they own. They will effectively be your new boss, a concept that takes some adjustment for most entrepreneurs. They will check on the health of the company, evaluate progress on key initiatives, and support you as you tackle new challenges. They may also become a regular face within the halls of your company and someone who your executive team will get to know well.
Ask about resources. What are the resources the private equity firm has that are important to your growth strategy? This is another area where firms differ greatly. Larger firms often have deeper resources than smaller firms. Both of my private equity partners had an HR specialist on staff. I underestimated the value brought by that specific role.
When my company was still relatively small, I did not have a VP-level HR person, so having someone with that expertise and experience was helpful as we started expanding into other states by tackling variations in healthcare and compensation laws.
Many firms have special competencies or programs that are there to support their operating companies. A firm may have someone on staff that does ERP systems or has expertise in global sourcing. They may also have resources to develop your team like leadership forums or continuous improvement training.
If they are planning to grow through acquisition, ask how they support the deal sourcing and due diligence process.
Getting the team aligned and evaluated
Any good investor knows that human capital is among the most important ingredients for a healthy investment. Know that the investors have been evaluating you as a founder and CEO, as well as your entire team, since the moment you met.
After the investment is complete, the investors will be looking to validate their initial observations. They may do this in one-on-one meetings and in a group setting.
Reviewing the investment thesis. Every investment is backed by an investment thesis, which was used to value your company and justify the acquisition. In it will be the plans for the company, your team, the growth strategy, and how they hope to make a profitable exit. While it is rare to see this information before the closing, you may have access to it afterwards. You may want to ask your new partners about the post-closing business plan and see if it aligns with your vision for how the new partnership should operate.
Team-building. Ask your new potential partner what strategy they use to align the team. Do they bring everyone together in a cooperative planning session or have another method for kicking off the new partnership? You may also want to know what type of financial incentives the team will receive to execute the new plan, which may include stock options, value creation plans, or a transaction bonus.
Board meetings and progress checks
You should expect to travel to the equity firm’s headquarters for board meetings since it is not practical for them to travel four times a year to every company they have under management. A board process can range from very structured to very fluid depending on the approach favored by the firm you are joining.
In addition to board meetings, your new partners may have other methods for monitoring the progress of the companies they own. These can vary in formality. I have seen firms where the CFO has a monthly call with someone from the finance team of the investment group. I have also seen where, in addition to four quarterly board meetings per year, there are eight additional monthly meetings where the entire executive team comes together for a mini board meeting.
If you consider that there are, on average, about 22 workdays a month, you might be spending 10 percent of your management’s time preparing for and holding review meetings. This may be counter to your culture, but if it is what your new partners require, it might be time to upgrade the chairs in your conference room.
Keep in mind that you only have influence, not control, in your post-closing role. Over the years, I have met many business owners who have shared stories of their private equity partnerships. Sometimes those stories are good, sometimes not.
As a seller, you should have an informed discussion with a potential buyer early in the relationship. Ask them about how they manage the companies they own and to describe how they will interact with you as their CEO. Find out about workplace policies and financial management and if they have strict policies and systems or if they largely leave yours in place.
Finally, see if they have internal resources in place to build value in your company and enhance the skills of your team.
In the end, this is largely a financial transaction for you as the selling entrepreneur. If you are meeting your personal goals, you may not be inclined to blow up a deal over these points.
However, if you are truly looking for this partnership to be a key ingredient in getting your company to the next level, take the time to know what you are signing up for.
Many acquirers may appear the same on the surface but can operate very differently as partners.
Notes: Jason Hendren (https://hendrenba.com), the author of 'Things I Wish I Knew Before I Sold To Private Equity,' is a sought-after CEO coach, speaker, and exit-planning advisor. He is an award-winning entrepreneur and has extensive expertise as a buyer and seller of businesses. Hendren earned a BSIE and MBA from the University of Central Florida, where he supports first-generation scholarships, entrepreneurship programs, and the football Shareholders Society. Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel selected this story for posting, working with material provided by Keeley Flanagan of Advantage Media, Charleston, South Carolina.
