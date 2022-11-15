Oklahoma City – The Oklahoma Broadband Governing Board is seeking applicants for the director of the Oklahoma Broadband Office, which will develop and administer grant programs to make reliable, affordable, high-speed internet available to all Oklahomans.
The duties and compensation for the position reflect the necessary critical skills and responsibilities, as well as current market conditions.
Those interested in the position can apply through jobs.ok.gov, the state’s online job application site, at this link: https://okgov.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/okgovjobs/job/Director--Oklahoma-State-Broadband-Office_JR7128?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery
Applicants who meet the requirements of the job listing will be considered by the governing board’s hiring committee. Job candidates are prohibited from contacting board members directly.
Key qualifications are strategic leadership experience and the ability to work effectively with members of the legislative and executive branches of state government.
Oklahoma Municipal League Executive Director Mike Fina is the board’s chair.
“Building high-speed internet access throughout Oklahoma is a game changer for families, businesses and the economy,” Fina said.
“The person we hire will coordinate efforts with the state, tribes and telecommunication companies to fulfill a five-year mission to connect every Oklahoman with affordable and dependable internet service.”
The office will administer more than $1.5 billion in grant funds with the goal of providing high-speed internet service to the vast majority of Oklahomans by June 2028, when the office will be closed.
The board and office were created in House Bill 3363 enacted earlier this year.
The nine-member board is responsible for broadband expansion policy and overseeing the broadband office.
The governing board is composed of the lieutenant governor, state treasurer, three appointees by the governor, and members chosen by the House Speaker and two by the Senate president Pro Tempore.
In a statement issued when he affixed his signature to the legislation, Governor Kevin Stitt, the state's chief executive, said, “Digital transformation has been a priority of mine since the day I took office, and I am so proud to be delivering expanded broadband infrastructure to all corners of Oklahoma. High-speed internet access is critical to making Oklahoma a Top Ten state and will make a generational impact.”
The law took effect immediately after the governor's signature last spring, creating the federally-funded Oklahoma Broadband Office.
The U.S. government dollars will "wind down when the project is complete," the Stitt release said.
Speaker of the House Charles McCall, R-Atoka, and Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, were legislative co-sponsors of the measure. Rep. Logan Phillips, R-Mounds, shepherded the measure through the lower chamber.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/townnews/politics/governor-kevin-stitt-signs-bills-expanding-rural-broadband-connectivity/article_73642e7a-cd5a-11ec-bdd5-0bd2bf2ebf94.html)
The office has already begun operations with an interim director selected by the board. Two additional staff members have also been brought on staff.
Note: Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel contributed to this report, based on a press release originating with the broadband office.
