Just in time for back-to-school, Northwood University has posted two new lessons in a free online course about freedom and free-market economics.
“We thrive as a society through voluntary cooperation to create value through servings others’ needs, which in turn advances prosperity and provides funding for schools, charities and government services,” stated Dr. Dale Matcheck, Northwood Economics chair. “What makes this possible is free enterprise.”
The online course, “Philosophy of Free Enterprise,” includes a series of complimentary lessons for anyone interested in free-market economics and The Northwood Idea, which is Northwood University’s guiding philosophy.
“In addition to individual freedom and personal responsibility, The Northwood Idea endorses the ‘Golden Rule,’ requiring each of us to treat others as we would like to be treated.
(https://www.northwood.edu/about/the-northwood-idea ) … It encourages personal choices that drive progress through courage, self-discipline, hard work and thrift,” explained Matcheck, who also serves as the David E. Fry Endowed Professor in Free Market Economics at Northwood University.
The newest videos are intended to appeal to viewers from all education levels and backgrounds, Matcheck explained. Taught by Dr. Glenn Moots, Northwood’s Political Science and Philosophy chair, the lessons incorporate humor and are told in a way that you don’t need a college degree to understand.
“These free lessons are for anyone who wants to defend liberty and limited government,” Moots noted.
The two new lessons include “Light a Match, Burn a Law” and “Rights from the Start.”
Other lessons in the course include “A Brief History of Progress”; “Innovation & Innovism”; “Vocation of Business”; “Constitution, Rules and Games”; and “Entrepreneurism, and Prices, Knowledge, & Incentives.”
Northwood will release additional modules with various lessons throughout the year. Upon completing the course, learners can test their knowledge and earn certificates from Northwood University.
The principal donors behind this effort are Donald S. Gottwald, a 1988 alumnus, and his wife, Pamela. The effort also was aided by a generous gift from the Thomas F. and Harriet S. Oakley Family Trust.
Donors who value liberty, the American free-enterprise system, and creating leaders who drive economic and social progress may consider a gift to Northwood University. Visit the giving page (www.northwood.edu/give) or contact Northwood’s advancement office at (989) 837-4356.
Editor's Notes: Northwood University (www.northwood.edu ) develops free-enterprise leaders who drive global social and economic progress. Rooted in the Northwood Idea, the University promotes the importance of free enterprise, ethics, individual freedom and responsibility. Private, nonprofit, and accredited, Northwood University specializes in managerial and entrepreneurial education at a full-service, residential campus located in Midland, Michigan. Northwood Online is offered in multiple states and online for students with transfer credits and work experience who are looking to complete their undergraduate degree. The DeVos Graduate School of Management offers MBA and Master of Science degrees in Finance, Business Analytics, Human Resources and Organizational Leadership with day and evening, and online delivery options. The Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) program is delivered online, with a differentiated focus on leadership and business analytics using both qualitative and quantitative methodologies. International education is offered through study abroad and at International Program Centers in Switzerland, China, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Sri Lanka. Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel -- familiar with the DeVos family’s longstanding traditions supportive of limited constitutional governance, educational excellence and American strength – selected this story and prepared it for posting.
