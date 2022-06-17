FILE - The logo of 'Gazprom Germania' is pictured at the company's headquarters in Berlin, April 6, 2022. Russian state-controlled energy giant Gazprom says gas deliveries through a key pipeline to Europe will drop by around 40% this year. The dpa news agency reports Tuesday, June 14 that Germany’s utility network agency said it didn't see gas supplies as endangered and that reduced amounts through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline under the Baltic Sea aligned with commercial behavior and the previously announced cutoff of gas to Denmark and the Netherlands.