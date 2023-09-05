Midwest City, Oklahoma –– Rose State College was recognized by the Oklahoma College Public Relations Association (OCPRA) for its creativity in marketing and public relations at the 2023 OCPRA Annual Conference held on July 10, 2023, at the Downstream Resort in Quapaw, Oklahoma.
Rose State received seven awards across several categories, including two first-place Grand Awards.
“The Rose State marketing and public relations team is composed of Rose State College alumni who understand the value and experience at the college. We work together to create innovative and impactful marketing messaging that authentically represents the opportunities at Rose and truly connects with current and prospective students,” Rose State Director of Marketing Danielle Williams said.
“I’m proud of our team’s accomplishments and appreciative of the recognition we have continued to receive through the OCPRA Awards Competition.”
Rose State’s winning entries included:
Grand Award (First Place) – Video Featurette – You’ll be Glad you Chose Rose Video Shoot
Grand Award – Special Publications – Rose State 2022 Annual Report
Excellence Award (Second Place) – Print or Digital Advertisement – Oklahoma City Streetcar Ad
Excellence Award – Traditional Sports Photo – Raider Women’s Volleyball Team Photo
Excellence Award – Larger Brochure – Lifesize ad at WinCo Grocery Stores
Excellence Award – Campaign Alumni/Advertising – Graduate-Themed Sticker Sheets for Alumni
Achievement Award (Third Place) – Direct Mail Piece – “Stick with Us” Sticker Mailer
About the Oklahoma College Public Relations Association
The OCPRA Awards Competition recognizes the best in contemporary communications from public and private educational institutions throughout the State of Oklahoma.
This annual competition was created in 1992 by the OCPRA to reward achievement, recognize excellence and encourage a healthy competitive spirit by those who represent higher education to the public.
Materials are submitted by individuals who work in public relations, sports information, video, development or alumni affairs at any of the state’s higher education institutions.
For more information about the Oklahoma College Public Relations Association, visit ocpra.org.
Notes: Rose State College (https://www.rose.edu/ ) is a two-year community college in Midwest City, Oklahoma. Founded in 1970, Rose State is considered a top-ranked community college that welcomes more than 13,000 students yearly. Rose State offers more than 60 different degree programs, small class sizes with a 21-to-1 student-to-faculty ratio, on-campus student housing, and is among the lowest tuition costs in Oklahoma. Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel newspaper prepared this for posting, working with a press release from Kristen Fine of Jones PR, an Oklahoma communications and public relations firm.
