Midwest City, Oklahoma -– Rose State College is increasing educational pathways into the workforce with a micro-credential biotechniques program.
Ground-breaking discoveries by Oklahoma City-based researchers have made Oklahoma a solid contender in the bioscience and technology marketplace.
Revenue generated from Oklahoma City’s bioscience companies now reaches more than $6.7 billion annually, supporting 51,000 workers with total compensation of $2.2 billion.
“We are excited to offer the micro-credential biotechniques program to our students,” Rose State President Dr. Jeanie Webb said.
“This micro-credential provides excellent benefits for students looking to work in a lab setting, whether as a lab technician or in pursuit of a professional degree, and it reflects our continued commitment to providing our students with the career preparation they need to succeed.”
ARL Bio Pharma and DNA Solutions is partnering with Rose State to help build the micro-credential biotechniques program to ensure it aligns with workforce needs. Providing analytical and microbiological testing for the pharmaceutical industry, ARL Bio Pharma works with pharmaceutical companies, compounding and hospital pharmacies, drug manufacturers and raw material suppliers, bringing excellence to pharmaceutical sciences and making pharmaceuticals safer.
As biotech continues to be an emerging industry throughout Oklahoma, the hands-on training provided through the Rose State programs helps guide students along a pathway that leads to these in-demand careers.
ARL Bio Pharma currently has open positions for lab technicians.
An entry point and stepping stone to future advancement, the lab technician provides support tasks in a fast-paced laboratory setting under the supervision of the laboratory supervisor. According to a press release from Rose State, sent to The City Sentinel, ARL Bio Pharma is dedicated to hiring certified candidates from Rose State College programs.
"As a leader in the biotech industry, ARL Bio Pharma recognizes the importance of providing students with the necessary skills and training to succeed in the workforce,” ARL Bio Pharma CEO Dr. Tom Kupiec said.
“We are proud to partner with Rose State College to build its micro-credential biotechniques program, which will help meet the demands of the growing bioscience and technology marketplace in Oklahoma and beyond."
Dr. Amy Galadriel Hurst will be the course instructor.
A graduate of Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Oklahoma, Hurst earned a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology in 2000 and a Ph.D. in Veterinary Biomedical Sciences – Reproductive Physiology in 2005.
Dr. Hurst is a Professor of Life Sciences of the Department of Engineering and Science at Rose State College.
She has received numerous awards, including the Oklahoma Association of Community Colleges Outstanding Faculty for Rose State College in 2022 and the Rose State College Excellence in Teaching Award in 2015.
There are currently six Rose State students who have qualified for the Biotechniques micro-credential this spring.
This summer, Rose State will also hold a Fabulous Field Studies summer camp July 10-13 offering STEM day trips in the Oklahoma City area with a field study theme.
Students will visit four nature exhibits across four afternoons, including the Sam Noble History Museum, the Myriad Botanical Gardens, the Oklahoma City Zoo and the Martin Park Nature Center.
During these trips, students will learn how to identify native Oklahoma flora and fauna using dichotomous keys and field guides, and how to record their findings in a field journal.
As part of this camp, students will receive admission to the 4 exhibits, an Oklahoma field guide, a field journal, and binoculars. Interested participants can learn more and register at https://workforcece.rose.edu/roseyouth/course/course.aspx?catId=11.
To learn more about training programs, visit http://workforce.rose.edu/.
Notes: Rose State College (https://www.rose.edu/ ) is a two-year community college in Midwest City, Oklahoma. Founded in 1970, Rose State is considered a top-ranked community college that welcomes more than 13,000 students yearly. Rose State offers more than 60 different degree programs, small class sizes with a 21-to-1 student-to-faculty ratio, on-campus student housing, and is among the lowest tuition costs in Oklahoma. Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this story for posting.
