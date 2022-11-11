Midwest City, Oklahoma -– Rose State College is offering a new micro-credential program for Small Unmanned Aerial System (sUAS) drone mapping.
The sUAS mapping micro-credential combines an introductory course with two stackable certificates that provide skills-focused professional development and experiential learning activities necessary for the safe, legal operation of drones in various professional applications.
This micro-credential is characterized by school officials as "excellent for students or working professionals new to drones. Students can earn the credential by completing one required, instructor-led course at Rose State College called "Drone Mapping, Photography & Videography" and two self-paced certifications.
The two-day class (12 instructional hours) includes classroom and field work on Rose State’s campus.
Topics covered while completing the program include safety considerations; preflight planning; operating a drone in manual, semi-autonomous and autonomous flight; airborne photography and videography; selecting and pairing mapping software and drone hardware; photogrammetry basics; planning and monitoring a mapping flight; uploading data for processing and exploring mapped data.
While the Drone Mapping, Photography and Videography class is not new to Rose State College, the expanded opportunity to earn an sUAS Mapping micro-credential that is endorsed by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education (OSHRE) adds rigor and context to the program, school officials say.
Additionally, students who complete the three requirements necessary to earn the sUAS Mapping micro-credential could be eligible for reimbursement of the class fee and FAA Part 107 exam fee using OSHRE micro-credential scholarship money.
Dr. Ryan Stoddard will be the course instructor. He graduated from the United States Naval Academy and was commissioned as a naval officer in 1998. Earning his wings as a naval aviator in 2001, he became an E-6B Mercury pilot and has served at all levels of squadron leadership, including command of Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron FOUR.
“Rose State’s sUAS Mapping micro-credential course provides a great introduction to drone mapping and gives students a hands-on learning experience,” Stoddard said.
“We continue to offer programs in demand, giving our students a unique advantage when advancing in their current and future careers.”
The sUAS Mapping micro-credential is the first-of-its-kind in the state of Oklahoma. It provides simple yet in-depth instruction for new professionals and amateur drone pilots that want to learn the basics of aerial photography, videography and mapping. And the associated sUAS Mapping digital badge can be easily added to a LinkedIn profile to display industry-relevant skills.
“We hope this effort by Rose State will help increase opportunities for those interested in furthering their knowledge and proficiency with small unmanned aerial systems,” Stoddard continued.
“Rose State is grateful to the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education for their support of this micro-credential program.”
This year, Oklahoma was ranked number one out of all 50 states in readiness for drone commerce via a study by George Mason University Center. To learn more about training programs, visit trainingatrose.com.
About Rose State: Rose State College is a two-year community college in Midwest City, Oklahoma. Founded in 1970, Rose State welcomes more than 13,000 students yearly. Rose State offers more than 60 different degree programs and is among the lowest cost of tuition in the State of Oklahoma.
