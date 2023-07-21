Midwest City, Oklahoma –– Rose State College has announced the availability of two comprehensive Additive Manufacturing courses as part of the college’s Additive Manufacturing for Workforce Development program.
These courses aim to equip engineers and scientists with the knowledge and practical skills to excel in the rapidly evolving field of additive manufacturing.
"Additive manufacturing is transforming multiple industries, and it is vital for professionals to stay ahead of the curve,” Rose State College President Dr. Jeanie Webb said in a press release sent to The City Sentinel.
“Our additive manufacturing program equips engineers and scientists with the skills and expertise required to harness the full potential of this leading-edge technology. We are delighted to offer these courses and contribute to developing a highly skilled and competitive workforce."
The first course, "Introduction to Additive Manufacturing," is scheduled for Friday, July 21, to Saturday, July 22, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This 16-hour instruction-intensive course provides a comprehensive overview of the seven ISO-defined categories of additive manufacturing. Participants will dive into various topics, including additive manufacturing technology, design philosophy, economics and health safety concerns.
The course is open to engineers and scientists of all backgrounds, with no prerequisites required.
The second course, "Engineering and Design for Additive Manufacturing," spans from July 24 to July 27 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Participants will receive hands-on 3D printing and design experience. The curriculum encompasses essential topics such as creating parts using design for additive manufacturing concepts, understanding the variations in the seven modes of additive manufacturing, selecting appropriate processes and delving into standards that define additive manufacturing qualification processes and parameters.
Prerequisites for this course include completion of AM 101.
Both classes have previously been taught to employees at Tinker Air Force Base, and will now be offered to the general public for the first time. Classes are taught by Professor Steve Fowler, a seasoned additive manufacturing expert who brings more than 15 years of industry experience and academic excellence to the classroom.
Professor Fowler currently works part-time at the Tinker Airforce Base REACT Lab, as well.
Registration for both courses is now open. Interested participants can visit the Rose State College website for more information and to secure their spot.
Notes: Rose State College is a two-year community college in Midwest City, Oklahoma. Founded in 1970, Rose State is considered a top-ranked community college that welcomes more than 13,000 students yearly. Rose State offers more than 60 different degree programs, small class sizes with a 21-to-1 student-to-faculty ratio, on-campus student housing, and is among the lowest tuition costs in Oklahoma. Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel newspaper prepared this story for posting.
