FILE - Sri Lankans queue up near a fuel station to buy kerosene in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. When the Federal Reserve raises interest rates -- as it did Wednesday, May 4, 2022 -- the impact doesn’t stop with U.S. homebuyers paying more for mortgages or Main Street business owners facing costlier bank loans. The fallout can be felt beyond America’s borders, hitting shopkeepers in Sri Lanka, farmers in Mozambique and families in poorer countries around the world