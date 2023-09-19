The RestoreOKC campus at 2222 Northeast 27th Street will begin training people in a new workshop early next year in skilled trades that can lead to high-demand, good-paying jobs.
The organization is non-profit that will partner with Metro Technology Centers to give the training needed to get certifications in carpentry, plumbing, electrical, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.
RestoreOKC brings the area that has a high percentage of multigenerational poverty by bringing redevelopment not just relief according to Director Caylee Dodson.
Those who get trained will provide free home repair, renovation of homes owned by the organization for resale at affordable prices. The certification takes 12 to36 months and so far those who have shown interest so far are mostly males in their late 20's to early 40's.
The participants work in 3,200 square foot workshop known as the Rotary Red Barn that was constructed with a $85,200 grant from the Oklahoma City Rotary Club in 2022.
On Thursday, about 50 Lowe's employees worked to complete the inside of the barn at no cost to RestoreOKCC. This project is one of 100 funded through Lowe's Hometowns program. Lowes's is investing $100 million over five years to revitalize community spaces across the country, 100 each year through 2026.
Beyond that Lowe's stores across the country plans on completing 1,700 projects.
For more information about RestoreOKC's housing, jobs, urban farm and food programs go to www.restoreokc.org.
