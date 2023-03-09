Washington, D.C. – Republican Study Committee Chairman Kevin Hern, R-Oklahoma, has released a list of policy proposals sourced from Members of the Republican Study Committee (RSC) to help accomplish the seven priorities previously announced from RSC for debt limit negotiations.
“Every day, we get closer to a debt disaster that has the potential to destroy our nation and life as know it,” said Chairman Hern.
“We cannot ignore the problem and hope it goes away; we must take decisive action. Spending reforms are necessary, otherwise we’ll be back in this same situation before we know it. I’m proud of the Members of the RSC for submitting substantive policy solutions to help us tackle this problem and get back on track.”
The memo with the full list of policy proposals from members of the Republican Study Committee can be studied online here:
The seven priorities announced in February are:
1. Reverse recent increases in overall discretionary spending and institute statutory limitations on annual discretionary spending levels.
2. Enact a package of inflation-busting reforms to increase domestic energy capacity and reduce associated regulatory and permitting barriers.
3. Fight inflation and the onset of a Democrat-induced recession by ending the national COVID-19 emergency, increasing workforce participation, advancing targeted, paid-for, pro-growth tax policies, and countering overregulation with common-sense guardrails like the REINS Act.
4. Ensure an increase in the debt ceiling is accompanied by commensurate spending reductions, including through recissions of the Democrats’ recent excessive spending.
5. Eliminate wasteful spending on duplicative programs, examine ways to fight waste, fraud and abuse, and transition non-entitlement mandatory programs to the discretionary side of the budget.
6. Establish a long-term fiscal control focused on reducing spending to restrain the growth of our federal debt as a percentage of the nation’s economy.
7. Codify procedures to ensure the federal government honors certain critical obligations, such as federal debt payments, national security and veterans, Social Security and Medicare.
