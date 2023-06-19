The Republican Study Committee’s alternative federal budget for Fiscal Year 2024 drew praise from policy analysts in the broad national Center-Right Coalition.
The RSC budget was developed under the leadership of U.S. Representative Kevin Hern, R-Oklahoma, and Spending Task Force Chairman Ben Cline, R-Virginia.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/business/republican-study-committee-unveils-fiscal-year-2024-budget-aiming-at-protecting-america-s-economic-security/article_98d44dba-0b03-11ee-bc63-8b3176b18a23.html )
Richard Stern, Director of the Grover M. Hermann Center for the Federal Budget, The Heritage Foundation said, “With their FY 2024 budget, the Republican Study Committee has offered a vision of how to restore our nation and safeguard the prosperity of Americans for generations to come. Their plan would combat the scourge of inflation, balance the budget while robustly providing for our national defense, defend life, and promote pro-growth policies.
“At a time when our national debt now stands at roughly $250,000 per family, we need such leadership more now than ever. We applaud Chairman Kevin Hern, Congressman Ben Cline, and the other members and staff of the Republican Study Committee for their budget that fights for an America where each of our God-given rights are protected and civil society flourishes once more.”
Paul Teller, Executive Director of Advancing American Freedom and former RSC Executive Director said, “Once again, the RSC has crafted a masterful budget, worthy of support from every Member of Congress. If the RSC Budget were enacted, it would lead to a dramatic reduction in the size and impact of the federal government across all spheres of American life. Most noteworthy are the thoughtful and detailed reforms to mandatory spending included throughout the Budget that are so vital to restoring even the most basic semblance of fiscal sanity in Washington. We at AAF strongly encourage the passage of the RSC Budget AND — more importantly — the enactment of the various bills that would put the RSC Budget into action.”
Rachel Barkley, Executive Director, Alliance for Opportunity said, “The Alliance for Opportunity applauds the Republican Study Committee budget for making strong reforms to the safety net that would lift people out of poverty and into opportunity. We particularly appreciate the inclusion of Empowerment Accounts. This reform helps people earn long-term self-sufficiency on the road to flourishing by streamlining the maze of safety net programs, connecting recipients to work or training, and providing more flexibility with their funds.”
Jim Carter, Director of the Center for American Prosperity, America First Policy Institute said, “The Republican Study Committee’s proposed federal budget for fiscal year 2024 offers conservative ideas and reforms that would grow our economy, slow runaway government spending, and upset a great many federal policymakers afraid of real change. This budget is pro-growth, pro-taxpayer, and sorely needed.”
Ashley Hayek, Executive Director, America First Works said, “Americans see how urgent it is to get our fiscal house in order and free our economy from Biden’s crippling inflation. Throughout Biden’s presidency, the value of Americans’ hard-earned money has been diminished to a fraction of what it was during the prosperous Trump years. The RSC budget would put the American dream back within reach for many. We must cut wasteful spending, reduce inflation, and save America from Biden’s out-of-control debt. The RSC’s proposal accomplishes all this, and just when we need it most.”
Gentry Collins, CEO, American Free Enterprise Chamber of Commerce said, “America’s businesses and entrepreneurs drive progress and prosperity at home and around the globe, yet regulatory overreach and anti-competitive tax policy shackle their potential. The RSC FY24 budget reins in out-of-control regulation, reforms the regulatory process itself, and includes pro-growth tax reforms that will help open up economic opportunity for all Americans.”
Kurt Couchman, Senior Fellow for Fiscal Policy, Americans for Prosperity said, “Every year, the Republican Study Committee provides a comprehensive budget vision for the federal government. No one else in Congress does so regularly. Taxpayers deserve a Congress that provides an honest, transparent, and complete accounting of how their public servants propose to serve them. The RSC’s annual budget includes many smart options to reduce wasteful spending, to reclaim Congress’ legislative powers, and to increase freedom and prosperity for the American people.”
Also hailing the RSC budget is Maya MacGuineas of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. In a commentary adapted for The City Sentinel this past weekend, she said, “Following up on the largest deficit reduction bill passed in over a decade, the Fiscal Responsibility Act, the RSC should be proud of this accomplishment.”
Notes and Disclosure: Pat McGuigan of the The City Sentinel newspaper prepared this story. When he labored in Washington as a journalist and policy analyst during the 1980s, McGuigan worked closely with members and staff of the Committee, writing and analyzing fiscally-conservative ideas.
