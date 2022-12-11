The capital city of Oklahoma has garnered an enviable spot near the top of a detailed analysis focused on affordable travel. Financial news publicist Ray Marek, in an email to this reporter, reflected on the prospects for affordable travel destinations in these challenging times of inflation and economic stress:
“As we reach the peak of the holiday season, travel costs are top of mind for many Americans. Prices are up across the board amid inflation, which means getting the most out of your travel budget is especially important right now.
“To uncover the most affordable holiday travel destinations, SmartAsset analyzed data for 35 of the largest cities in the country. More specifically, we calculated the cost of a three-day trip considering factors such as hotels, restaurants, air travel and rental cars.
“Our findings show Oklahoma City ranked among the five most affordable travel destinations during the holiday season.”
Reporter Anja Solum for SmartAsset, an online source of information, placed Oklahoma City among the five most affordable destination cities for holiday travel in a recent story. Here are the "top five" travel destinations she found:
Location Round-trip Room Car Meal 3-Day Cost
fares Rates Rent Cost Family of 4
1 Columbus, Ohio $275 $157 $45 $29 $2,867
2 El Paso, Texas $409 $146 $48 $15 $3,014
3 Memphis, Tenn. $402 $149 $51 $24 $3,228
4 Oklahoma City $455 $137 $45 $23 $3,314
5 Albuquerque, Minn. $429 $147 $53 $25 $3,361
In her story, Solum reported: "A family of four will find the most affordable daily hotel room rates in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (roughly $137 per room) out of the cities considered in this study. Additionally, Oklahoma City has the second-lowest average daily meal cost (about $23 per person). For a three-night stay, a family of four will pay just over $3,300 in Oklahoma’s state capital."
The analysis is based on costs for a family or group of four, but the full study also contains information for individual travelers.
Solum put the analysis in broader context:
"Travel is top of mind as Americans navigate into the new year. According to the U.S. Travel Association, nearly one-third of Americans will make taking a vacation one of their highest priorities. And so far, travel spending for September 2022 has hit its highest ceiling since the pandemic. With prices up across the board with rising inflation, getting the most out of a vacation budget is important and some cities offer a better opportunity to do so."
Key findings of the report included these:
* 8 Southern cities make up half of the top 10 cities. A trip down South to warmer climates will offer more savings for travelers this holiday season. Two of the three most affordable travel destinations are in the South (El Paso, Texas and Memphis, Tennessee) and overall, this region tends to offer lower daily hotel room rates and meal costs relative to other cities in our study.
* Traveling together can save you big time. On average, a family of four will spend roughly 2.78 times that of an individual, meaning that a family of four traveling together is more affordable than three individual travelers. The difference in spending is most prominent in Phoenix, Arizona where the ratio is lowest (2.53 times more).
(Editor's Note: SmartAsset Advisors, LLC ("SmartAsset") provided this information to our reporter, who adapted it. SmartAsset is a wholly owned subsidiary of Financial Insight Technology.)
